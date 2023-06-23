Katy Perry’s Exciting New Project Creates Buzz Amid Rumors About Her Departure From 'American Idol'

As rumors of her leaving American Idol linger, Katy Perry has announced the launch of another new venture. The new rose flavor of the non-alcoholic beverage De Soi featured Perry, 38, in their Instagram advertisement.

She and the other co-founder Morgan McLachlan featured in the advertisement for the beverage. In a beautiful garden setting, the American Idol judge can be seen clutching the pink can and grinning. She donned a matching purple corset top and skirt as well as silver strappy heels. The beverage has a lion's mane and saffron, raspberry, and lychee flavors, as per The U.S. Sun.

Recently, Perry received criticism from frustrated followers for posting yet another update on her shoe collection. In honor of Pride Month, Perry showcased her unique rainbow-themed shoes on Instagram the previous week. The 38-year-old singer's devoted fans pleaded with her to skip the spam and drop fresh music. She was seen wearing a blue crop top, high-waisted denim leggings, and strappy heels in various colors.

In the other images in her post, Perry displayed some of her Pride-inspired creations. The singer wrote in the caption, "Lean into Pride with your fit." Fans filled the comments section, asking Perry to release a new album.

One fan commented, "It was better without you putting up your shoes Katy, we want music, stop spamming your social networks!!!!!!" Another said, "Girl we dgaf about your shoes drop some new music." A third wrote, "WE WANT MUSIC." Smile, Perry's most recent album, was released in 2020.

The Roar singer has recently been making headlines by hinting at quitting America Idol in an interview shortly after the season's finale. She mentioned wanting to focus on her music career as well as her motherhood journey after she was asked to continue judging the reality singing show in light of its resounding success for 21 entire seasons, with another one to follow soon.

This season has reportedly been particularly difficult for Perry because of situations like being associated with a mom-shaming scandal and receiving criticism for her harsh remarks and judgment toward the participants, according to a source close to the situation.

Fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan had spoken in defense of Perry. Bryan highlighted his annoyance with fans who have unfairly criticized Perry throughout the season in an interview with Fox News at the Country Music Association Fest, saying that she does not deserve the abuse. Bryan claims that Perry has been victimized merely for attempting to have fun and produce a television program.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career. We all get it. I mean we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. We're not gonna bat 1,000 as judges," Bryan said. "I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff."

