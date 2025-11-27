Katy Perry Wins Nearly $2 Million in Lawsuit Against 85-Year-Old Disabled Veteran — Netizens Call Her ‘Heartless’

Katy Perry has won a legal battle against disabled veteran Carl Westcott over a house she bought in 2020. She will get $2 million in damages from the veteran. She purchased the house for $15 million in Montecito, but she had been locked out of the property since the legal battle started.

Carl Westcott, 85-year-old veteran, is also the father-in-law of Kameron Westcott from The Real Housewives of Dallas. He claimed that when he signed the house over to Perry, he was under the influence of painkillers; hence, he was incapacitated and unable to knowingly sign the documents and paperwork.

Katy Perry just countersued an 85-year-old dying Army veteran for ~$4.7 million after a five-year battle over his $15M Montecito home.

• 2020: Perry (pregnant) bought it; days later Westcott tried to back out, claiming painkillers from surgery left him mentally… pic.twitter.com/aDT9Jb1T7u — KATE (@K8LYN_RAE) November 26, 2025



The Montecito home has eight bedrooms and 11 baths, while the land is spread across 2.5 acres. There’s a gym, pool, and equipment building on the property. The lavish mansion also has Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey as neighbors. Perry, who’s now dating Justin Trudeau, bought the home with her ex, Orlando Bloom, back then.

Westcott wanted to cancel the deal and back out, but Katy Perry claimed she lost rental income over the past few years. After a battle of five years, LA County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that the veteran was of sound mind.

Moreover, he could not provide any persuasive evidence to show he was incapacitated during the signing of the deal. So he was found to be mentally competent when he signed the agreement. She will receive $2 million, an amount calculated based on the rental loss plus the interest on the property that grew over the last few years.

Why is Katy Perry, who’s worth an estimated $400M (The Economic Times), suing an 85-year-old dy*ng and disabled veteran, Carl Westcott, for $5M? It stems from a real estate transaction and alleged losses. The optics of this are terrible for Perry. (movieworldofficial2 on TT) pic.twitter.com/hTO8fzEyXz — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 26, 2025

Perry had asked for a higher amount to add to the repair costs, which were added after the extended legal battle. Perry’s legal team also claimed there is flood damage on the property, so it needs repair.

Despite the pop star winning the battle, Westcott’s attorneys claim Perry owes him money. They have alleged that Perry still owes $6 million of the $15 million that she agreed to pay while buying the property. His attorneys have submitted documents showing that she has only paid $9 million so far. If the repair cost is deducted, Perry still owes him close to $5.7 million.

People have been slamming Perry for targeting an old man. One user on X commented, “Ouch, suing a disabled veteran? What a sick monster. Just like Trudeau.” Another one added, “she’s heartless for doing so,” while another user commented that the veteran is also a millionaire himself.