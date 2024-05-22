Katy Perry Re-Thinks Her Ideal Replacement for 'American Idol': "Too Many Men"

Katy Perry departed from American Idol following the season 22 finale, where Abi Carter was crowned the winner. Earlier this year, she revealed her ideal replacement, as per HuffPost. Initially, she suggested Jelly Roll, who mentored the Top 24 Hawaii round of season 22, as her perfect replacement. However, she has since reconsidered her stance on the country star. In an interview with E! News, she shared her apprehension that led to a change of heart.

Perry opined that it “would be too many men” since Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie would be continuing as judges. Having said that, she didn't close the door on Roll potentially joining the judging panel when the opportunity arises. She said, “But we love Jelly Roll, and I’d love for him to be on this show whenever it’s appropriate." She added that he brought an exciting, crazy energy to the show. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.” She continued, "To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

Although there hasn't been any official announcement regarding who will take Perry's place, her recent remarks suggest that she might prefer a female replacement. According to Screen Rant, Perry has expressed her desire for her successor to be someone who is both candid and fearless, much like her. She also said that the person should not be scared of negative comments 'cause it happens.' "When you have an opinion, when you're bold, when you're a female, it just happens."

Perry's departure marks the end of an era on American Idol. She has been a symbol of strength and empowerment for women, and her successor will need to channel a similar level of charisma to the show. While Perry's absence will be felt, American Idol has a history of successfully transitioning judges, as seen with the departures of other popular celebs during the show's original run on FOX. While fans are reasonably upset, the anticipation of who will fill her role adds an exciting element to the upcoming season next year.

Perry's departure comes in light of her intention to explore the world and possibly create new music. During her final appearance, she entered hand-in-hand with Richie and Bryan, visibly moved when she met presenter Ryan Seacrest, according to The Independent. Perry later took to the stage for a moving performance, singing a duet of her song What Makes a Woman with third-place finalist Jake Blocker. Subsequently, during Carter's performance of What Was I Made For, Perry was seen tearing up as she watched the act.