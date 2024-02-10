Katy Perry Orlando Bloom’s Relationship ‘Could Be at Its End’: ‘They’ve Stopped Putting Effort’

Orlando Bloom turned 47 on January 13; however, his fiancée, Katy Perry, was not there for his stylish birthday celebration held outside in the snow. Some sources feel it's a symptom of a more serious issue. They appear to have spent other memorable moments apart recently except this one. Orlando attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles the week prior, on January 7, along with the after-parties of the awards presentation, while the 39-year-old singer of Firework went snowboarding in Aspen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Given that the two met at the 2016 Golden Globes, Katy's decision to miss the star-studded event seems even more bizarre. Some sources worry that the couple, who were engaged in 2019, could be splitting up for good. “Will there ever be a wedding? That’s the million-dollar question right now — especially since there don’t appear to be any plans in the works,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, sharing that the couple had a big argument over the awards given that the two had booked the Aspen getaway before this.

“She wasn’t happy about him ditching their getaway when he was suddenly asked to present at the awards show. But it’s not the only red flag that has people thinking this could be the end for them.”

Both Katy and Orlando have acknowledged that their relationship requires effort. Katy has claimed that couples therapy and a link to a shared calendar have helped them stay in sync, although Orlando recently acknowledged that their interests don't always align. “We’re in two very different pools,” he admitted in an interview with Flaunt. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

The only thing the couple "really" connects about these days, the insider told Life & Style, is their 3-year-old daughter Daisy. However, they are more out of sync than ever. “They live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives,” says the insider. “Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain.”

Their differences allegedly got too much to manage back in 2017, when they initially separated, only to get back together a year later. “The counseling they used to have is in the past,” warns the insider. “It feels like Katy and Orlando have just stopped putting in the effort.”