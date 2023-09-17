Katy Perry Once Said That the Idea of Settling Down Was 'So Archaic' in an Interview

Katy Perry discussed her views on the idea of settling down in an interview with Rolling Stone published in 2022. At the time, Perry was in the middle of a big Las Vegas engagement honoring her greatest songs and had just reverted to her signature black hairdo. The funny part was that this interview wasn't the first time the pop star has had to talk about marriage. She was asked about her plans of 'settling down' even in 2020 by the same outlet, and considering Orlando Bloom and her have been engaged since 2019, this question has been on everyone's mind.

Perry said, "Well, that’s just other people’s sad transference on me. Because “settle down?” What kind of story is life for them? I don’t know. It feels archaic. Not many women are asking women that question. Usually it’s coming from just an outdated perspective." Perry further called it 'projecting' and said, "Because we like to do it all and have it all and try it all and check all the boxes. And after all the boxes are checked, dream up some new ones. There’s no limits. Sorry, that’s just someone, what do they call it? Projecting."

Perry was also asked whether being a mother had altered her intentions, and she said, "I mean, look, your life is better and fuller and bigger and brighter. And it’s almost like you’ve got a new lease on life because you see everything big to something completely mundane. I was watching her capture a bug in her hands yesterday, and the brightness in her eye and the awe and just the magic, it’s given me wings to see her go 'what the hell is this?'. So I can only imagine that that will translate into some beautiful vibrations in the future. I mean I’m still trying to like, be hot. A yummy mummy."

In an interview with Variety for its Power of Women issue, Perry discussed the impact that motherhood has had on her life and how her 13-month-old daughter has taught her the meaning of unconditional love. She said, "As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever. You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it's the best."

The Teenage Dream singer said that having a child had broadened her understanding of love. She added, "I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s....So I think, yes, some of my previous work with kids and being an entertainer to kids as well has prepared me for motherhood, but nothing can prepare you for that wave of unconditional love."

