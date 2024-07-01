Katy Perry Once Revealed Orlando Bloom's Worst Bathroom Habit: 'It's Disgusting'

Pop star Katy Perry once shared a funny secret about her fiancé, Orlando Bloom and it was all about his bathroom habits. The Roar singer talked to Heart FM radio and told them something that had been bugging her at home. Perry says Bloom was really good about flossing his teeth. "He loves to floss, which, thank God, because some partners don't, and it's disgusting and he has brilliant teeth," she told the radio hosts. But Bloom's inability to decide where to dispose of his used floss was the issue she was having.

"He leaves the floss everywhere," Perry complained. She found it 'on my side of the bed, and in the car and on the kitchen table.' Perry sounded pretty fed up with this messy habit. She told the radio show, "I'm like, 'There (are) bins everywhere.'" Perry said that she had 'done her best' to help Bloom kick this habit, but it hasn't worked, as per HuffPost. Only a month ago she made fun of him for not putting his socks away 'in the right place' in an Instagram post. Her caption said, "also honey check slide 9, CAN YOU PLEASE PUT YOUR SOCKS AWAY IN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ONCE AND THEN FINALLY I WILL BE IMPRESSED I DONT NEED YOU TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST OK."

Perry and Bloom have been together since 2016. They got engaged in 2019 and had a baby girl named Daisy Dove in 2020. In April, Bloom made an appearance on the podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, where he discussed their relationship in depth. The host, Trevor Noah, had brought up their attempt to live a life of 'peace' and 'normalcy' despite their public fame. “I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?” the Lord of the Rings star said. “When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of … [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara,” as per People.

Bloom later said in the podcast, “I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’ Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know … it’s like a universe sometimes. But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like … we’re just gonna build a sandcastle.” He emphasized the value of the 'little moments' as well and said that Perry is a 'master' at encouraging people to 'keep building those moments.'