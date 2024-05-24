This is the Reason Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Decided to 'Secretly Split'

After dating for less than a year, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner called it quits. Despite maintaining a relatively low profile, the couple—whose romance was initially announced in February of this year—was last seen together in October as they made their way to an after-party for the Puerto Rican hitmaker's Saturday Night Live! performance and hosting gig. But when Jenner went out on many solo outings in recent weeks, people started to speculate that the couple had broken up.

The Messenger was informed by a source that the breakup occurred a few weeks ago. The source claimed, "There's no bad blood. They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules."

The two allegedly met via common acquaintances in Los Angeles, and one of their first public appearances was in February of this year, when they were supposedly out on a double date at Wally's, a popular hangout for celebrities, with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In April and May, they were caught on a date night at Carbone and going to a Met Gala after-party in New York. Later in the spring, they were pictured together at the Coachella festival, where Jenner was also spotted dancing to the musician's headline act.

As reported by ET Online, a source said things gradually began to wane between the duo. The source added, "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The insider also revealed, "Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone who understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

They went to basketball games, concerts, and vacations together throughout the summer before making their formal debut in September at the Gucci presentation during Milan Fashion Week. A few days later, their combined campaign for the Italian fashion brand launched.

It featured paparazzi-style pictures of the couple walking through an airport with their trolleys full of Gucci bags—possibly a subliminal reference to the intense scrutiny that their low-key relationship was subjected to from both fans and the media.

In interviews, Jenner and Bad Bunny have expressed reluctance to go into specifics about their relationship, citing their efforts to keep their personal lives private. In June, Jenner confessed to the Wall Street Journal, "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

Jenner also told Harpers Bazaar in an interview in August, "I love really hard, and I love without apology. I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 18, 2023. It has since been updated.