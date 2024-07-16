Katy Perry Mocked For Tweeting Wrong England Flag Emoji, Fans Say "Stop Latching Onto Trends"

England lost 2-1 to Spain in the finals of the Euro 2024 held in Berlin on Sunday, Gareth Southgate defended his team saying some of the players were "a little bit short of their physical peak" throughout the competition, which lasted for a month, BBC reported. Katy Perry, meanwhile, faced backlash before the championship game after she tweeted the incorrect symbol for the English flag while supporting the team on X. "Football is Coming Home," she wrote with the United Kingdom flag emoji, The UK Mirror reports.

FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME 🇬🇧 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 14, 2024

Fans were disappointed to see the Fireworks songstress' ignorance and were quick to mock her message on X, "This is the flag: the England flag emoji. You’re welcome," a fan corrected. Another netizen chimed: "England (flag emoji) ≠ United Kingdom (flag emoji)." A fan mocked: "Katy, it's (England flag emoji). Quite sure that the rest of the UK won't be cheering for England."

Katy, it's 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Quite sure that the rest of the UK won't be cheering for England 😭😂 — Đorđe (@theDjole) July 14, 2024

An X user criticized: "That's the wrong flag, Katy. Not everyone in the UK will be supporting England." Another fan slammed: "You clearly don’t care - you didn’t even get the flag right. Stop latching onto trends to try and be relevant. It’s pathetic." A critic explained: England's flag is (flag emoji). The UK, which includes Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, is (flag emoji).

You clearly don’t care - you didn’t even get the flag right. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Stop latching onto trends to try and be relevant. It’s pathetic. — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) July 14, 2024

This is not the first time the Roar songstress has faced backlash on social media for her ignorance, as per The US Sun, several of her shoes from the latest collection were taken off the market in 2019 when it was claimed they resembled blackface. Rue Face Slip On Loafers also known as Ora Face Block Heel Sandals design depicted a face with blue eyes and red lips; critics pointed it out as "ugly" and "ignorant." People on Twitter expressed their rage saying, "Ignorance is Never A fashion statement! Apology Not accepted," an angry X user wrote. Another critic tweeted: @katyperry are you actually serious right now?! blackface on a Shoe?? what is wrong with you."

In 2013 Perry courted controversy for referring to the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her hit track Dark Horse. The lyrics read: “Uh, she’s a beast. I call her Karma. She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer." Fans instantly slammed the gruesome comparison to cannibalism which was used by the real-life killer for his victims.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Neil Lupin

A fan criticized: "If they won't let Juicy j's verse on Katy Perry's Dark Horse play on the radio then they shouldn't make any more shows or movies about Jeffrey Dahmer." Another fan agreed: "It still upsets me when I hear the line in the song Dark Horse "She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer" and I always make my daughter turn the station. It's so disrespectful to the victims' families. I hope people remember them while watching Netflix. Sorry for their losses."