Katy Perry Begged Orlando Bloom ‘Don’t Ever Do This Again’ as He Attempted ‘Very Dangerous’ Sport

Katy Perry recently voiced her displeasure on social media regarding her fiancé Orlando Bloom's new TV series. Orlando Bloom: To The Edge showcases the British actor engaging in daring stunts and extreme sports, a theme that American Idol judge Perry evidently isn't fond of.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The three-part mini-series features British actor Bloom taking part in extreme sports including skydiving, rock climbing, and diving. The Firework hitmaker cautiously shared on her Instagram page, encouraging fans to tune in to watch her partner in his new series. She wrote, "The person who has been #OnTheEdge this whole time is ME. Stream baby daddy @orlandobloom’s show on @peacock now to see why I'm so proud, but don’t ever do this again."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

According to The U.S. Sun, fans chimed in with their concerns supporting Perry. "Legolas living on the edge!" one fan commented. "We wanted kp6 lead single teaser…." wrote another, hoping for an album rollout. "I'm so happy for you! You found someone you deserve to have your heart! I can see through your eyes that you are happy and complete," wrote a third. In his new series, Bloom takes on a different death-defying sport in each episode. As reported by Salon, he dedicated several weeks to training under the guidance of professionals. He learned skydiving and a breathing technique called "death table" for free diving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Bloom shared with Salon that he made a point to call his partner Perry "every night" to reassure her that he was safe and well. The clip also featured Bloom practicing free diving, which involves a deep underwater dive while holding one's breath—proving to be quite challenging. "This is a deep spiritual journey. I felt about as close to death as I could possibly get," Bloom confessed. The couple has had their share of struggles to forge a strong bond over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Perry, 39, and Bloom got engaged in 2019, marking a significant milestone in their relationship three years after they first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. Their temporary split in 2017 was reportedly due to the pressures of their respective work commitments. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that the pair is taking respectful, loving space at this time," a representative disclosed at the time. Following their reunion in 2019, Bloom, who has an 11-year-old son named Flynn with his ex Miranda Kerr, offered some perspective on their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

"Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging — I won't lie," he shared with Flaunt magazine. Bloom mentioned that they were in "very different pools." Their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born in 2020, and as of now, there are no plans for a wedding.