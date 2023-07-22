Harry Styles Performs Dare-Devil Mid-Air Tricks in His Newly Released Music Video for 'Daylight'

Harry Styles has dropped his latest single, Daylight with a circus-themed music video. The 29-year-old English singer can be seen performing various dare-devil acts while singing the whimsical song. Styles showcases perfect balance while riding a horse, walking a high tightrope, and finally soaring in the wind wearing a winged yellow costume after being shot out of a cannon.

Announcing the new music video, the Story of My Life hitmaker wrote in his newsletter, "It's just a video. Just for you." Directed by Tanu Muiño, Daylight is the fifth video to be released for the 2022 album Harry’s House, notes Variety.

In the music video, Styles can be seen dodging knives and performing with aerialists. He is also seen taking on the role of a charismatic ringmaster wearing an all-black ensemble decorated with three bows. During the concluding lines of the song, he assumes the role of a tightrope walker.

The Adore You singer shared a few fun behind-the-scenes images on his social media, including the picture taken right before he gets shot out of a cannon. The second picture is a co-star dressed as a clown. One of the photos is of Styles wearing a skeleton-inspired outfit. He captioned the post, "Daylight. Out now."

According to Entertainment Weekly, this is the second video for the same single. The first was a version directed by James Corden on a shoestring budget of $300 as part of a Late Late Show With James Corden segment last year. In the Corden version of the music video, Styles is dressed in a clown ensemble while attending a party scene with a group of fans in a New York City apartment. Hilariously, Corden can also be seen dancing alongside him on a rooftop dressed in a greenscreen suit.

This is not the first time Styles has been seen performing dangerous mid-air stunts for a music video, according to Billboard. In 2017, he took flight like an eagle in the official video for his debut solo single Sign of the Times. The dare-devil clip showcased Harry flying above lush woods and waterfalls in the Isle of Skye, Scotland. The music video’s stunt pilot, Will Banks revealed at the time that Styles flew more than 1,550 feet high during the shoot without any special effects, green screen, or CGI effects.

Evening Standard reports that the One Direction alum surprised his fans in Lisbon with a sneak peek of the Daylight music video right after he finished performing on stage. Fans are convinced that the song is about his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift since the title of the single matches a song from Swift's 2019 album Lovers.

In a May 2022 episode of American broadcaster, Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, Stern questioned Styles about the connection. Styles stated, “You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not." Daylight dropped right when Styles was about to end his “Love on Tour” global tour on July 22, 2022, in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The tour had kicked off in September of 2021.

