Katy Perry is one of this generation's most popular and renowned musical artists given her melodic vocals and killer skills as a singer. Apart from her sonorous gifts, her impeccable sense of fashion with bright bold colors accompanied by some statement accessories match her dazzling personality. When it comes to her love life, Perry was enraptured by Pirates of The Caribbean actor, Orlando Bloom in 2016.

Engagements are very special occasions for couples who decide to take the next step in their relationship. Although Perry and Bloom were in an on-and-off relationship, at the end of the day, they knew they were Chained to the rhythm [pun intended]. Fans of theirs couldn’t help but feel ecstatic for the newly engaged couple in 2019 who looked marvelous and happy together. In the year of their engagement, Perry and Bloom declared the news via a heartwarming Instagram post flaunting her dazzling ring. The beautiful ornament appeared to match Perry’s taste and style in addition to the color palette she prefers.

As per a 2019 article by Harper’s Bazaar, the gold-banded ring is referred to as a “cluster design” and boasts of a prominent pink stone followed by 8 of the finest diamonds. This is very similar to the kinds worn by members of the royal family such as the late Princess Diana and Princess Eugenie.

When it comes to cost, as per expert, Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, its estimated cost is a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $50,000. However, if this said pink stone is an alleged ruby as speculations suggest. As per another expert - Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, the ring’s net value is clocked at a whopping $5 Million.

Perry has rarely been seen without this symbolic representation of their love except when she’s busy performing in Las Vegas. That’s perhaps the only time she actually takes off her ring. However, this year her show known as Play is set to reach its epic conclusion on the 4th of November. According to Perry’s recent Instagram post, there are only 7 more shows until it ends!

In the video of her post, Perry appeared to be in the middle of a long-practised tradition whenever she goes on tour. As per the Roar singer, “to commemorate the last two years of waking up in Vegas” she and her reported crew of over 51 amazing people got matching mushroom tattoos. She claimed in the video at the end of each tour, she makes sure to get a tattoo artist to etch what the “tour embodies”. However, it seems that she may have forgotten to select a different location of her memory from the tour. “Oh my God, I forgot it was my ring finger,” she said looking slightly guilty and remorseful of the action.

As soon as the realization hit her, she immediately apologized to her beloved fiance, “OMG, I’m sorry Orlando!” said a remorseful Perry. As the video went on, she continued to flaunt her other tattoos including the ‘Straw-perry, Peppermint, and Prism apart from the attractive and Pinterest-vibe mushroom tattoo which Perry claims looks like a sticker. The rest of the video featured snaps of her crew member’s ink as well and ended with a shot of Perry in her red mushroom-themed ensemble.

