Katie Holmes Agreed to 'No Relationship For Five Years' Rule After Divorcing Tom Cruise, Here's Why

Katie Holmes dealt with a ton of rules and regulations to be followed even after splitting from her husband Tom Cruise. The divorce brought in its set of rules for the Dawson's Creek star to follow, in order to seek a fast-tracked divorce from Cruise. According to the terms noted in the divorce agreement between the two actors, the Mirror reported that Holmes was strictly prohibited from seeing anyone or dating a man publically until the next five years of divorce.

The rule explains why Holmes denied the rumors of a possible relationship with Jamie Foxx before 2017. A source close to Holmes told Radar Online, "Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce. She's allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she's not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri." The settlement between the two also held that their daughter Suri would not be forced to join her father in the Church of Scientology as a member ever in the future.

Jamie Foxx reportedly looking to reconcile with Katie Holmes pic.twitter.com/tcHPfv5oCG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 16, 2023

The actor never really revealed whether the rule had anything to do with the church of Scientology. But the rule impacted her relationship with her boyfriend and American actor and singer Jamie Foxx. According to Marie Claire, "Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms - and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself," an insider disclosed to explain why Suri's mom possibly accepted the regulations in their mutual agreement of divorce back in 2012. Their marriage lasted only for five years after the two tied the knot in a secret lavish wedding in Italy.

I still think it’s wild Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were married. — Olivia (she/her) (@thedigitalyenta) July 9, 2024

After Hollywood's unexpected divorce, Holmes was spotted with Foxx on several occasions however, denying the rumors of dating she clarified that they were good friends. The pair kept their relationship under wraps until the Rare Objects star completed five years of her divorce from the Mission Impossible star in 2017. However, the relationship came to an abrupt end in May 2019 after their Met Gala red carpet-appearance together. According to Radar Online, their split was mutual. There was "no drama, no screaming fits or anger — just sadness when Katie called up Jamie to tell him she couldn’t do this anymore. He heard her out and said he was sorry."

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes pic.twitter.com/MENayqVOwG — Lady Caputo (@realslimkady) September 6, 2017

The insider added, "Katie has gone on a few dates with an NYC lawyer, but is keeping his name under wraps for now. She wants to make sure that the next man she brings into her and Suri’s lives will stick around for good," disclosing that she had moved on from her relationship with Foxx. Per sources close to Foxx, "he still wanted to keep things hidden and status quo — even as he’s seen out with other women," which led to his split with his longtime girlfriend, Holmes.