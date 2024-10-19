Kathy Griffin’s Dramatic New Look Has Fans Asking 'What Happened to Her Face?' in Bold Photo

Comedian Kathy Griffin is in the spotlight once more, but not because of her controversial humor this time. The 63-year-old recently posted a video on Instagram promoting her upcoming comedy tour, Kathy Griffin: My Life On The PTSD List. It left fans and critics alike stunned by her appearance. Griffin sports her signature red hair in a short, wavy style while donning a two-piece bathing suit in the video. With a view of Honolulu, Hawaii in the background, she announces her upcoming show on October 18th. "Hi you guys, it's me Kathy Griffin, comedian and beach vixen," she quips, adding, "Look at my body. Can you stand it? I might wear this on stage. I'm not afraid to."

Although Griffin intended to advertise her show, people were more drawn to her appearance. Social media users sent comments expressing astonishment and confusion, with many asking, "What happened to her face?" One Instagram user wrote, "I lowkey got scared a lil," while another joked, "What mask she got on? Tf." Some even thought she was Britney Spears, Richard Simmons, or Reba McEntire, among other celebs. Supporters of Griffin's have expressed dissatisfaction and worry regarding her use of filters. "Why do you use these filters, Kathy? We love the real you," one follower commented. Another pleaded, "Girl, you don't need to use a filter. You're beautiful just the way you are. The filter is actually very distracting."

Kathy Griffin attends the official opening for the "Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl" Flamingo Las Vegas residency at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Photo by Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg)

Griffin is still concentrating on her forthcoming show despite, the controversy surrounding her presence. My Life On The PTSD-List, the name of the tour, alludes to her recent battles with mental illness and is a part of her previous reality show My Life on the D-List. Griffin revealed in 2023 that she had been given a complex PTSD diagnosis, referring to it as "an extreme case." "You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD," Griffin shared on TikTok. "I would love to hear from you guys about depression or anxiety or stuff like that and how you cope," as per Atlanta Black Star.

She links the beginning of her illness to incidents that happened approximately five and a half years ago, most likely referring to the criticism she received in 2017 over a controversial image she posted featuring then-President Donald Trump. Widespread criticism, threats of murder, canceled endorsement deals, and even an inquiry into a possible presidential assassination conspiracy followed the incident. Griffin's career suffered greatly, and she had trouble getting work. "There's a cliche that your identity shouldn't be your career. I'm sorry that just doesn't apply to me," she explained in a recent interview, as per Aol.

Griffin had a more difficult time, and in 2021, despite never having smoked, she too found out that she had lung cancer. During the procedure, which involved the removal of half of her lung, her left vocal chord went paralyzed. "I was the comedian who couldn't talk. That messed with my head, in my opinion probably led to the PTSD," she revealed. Now, with an implant in her left vocal cord, Griffin is back on stage, ready to tackle her experiences with her signature brand of humor. "I'm actually going to make fun of my own complex PTSD because you gotta laugh at everything," she says about her upcoming show.