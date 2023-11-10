Ivanka Trump Takes the Stand, Sparking Judge's Humorous Comment

Ivanka Trump, the former White House advisor and daughter of ex-President Donald Trump, testified as a witness in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday in the high-stakes civil fraud trial centered on the Trump Organization. The trial, which was initiated by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that the Trump family engaged in a decade-long scheme to inflate the value of their real estate assets to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

When Ivanka Trump was called to testify, Judge Arthur Engoron made an unexpected remark, asking, "Who's she?" The 42-year-old, who left the Trump Organization in 2017, is not a defendant in the case but has been called to testify about the family's business practices.

If found guilty, Donald Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric face up to $250 million in fines and possible removal from the family business's management. Between 2014 and 2021, the organization allegedly overstated the value of its real estate holdings by billions of dollars. Even before the trial began, Judge Engoron ruled that there was "conclusive evidence" of Trump's overstatement of net worth, and he ordered the liquidation of the companies that managed the assets in question.

As the trial progresses, it becomes clear that Ivanka's role within the Trump Organization is being scrutinized. Attorney General Letitia James claims that Ivanka "benefited personally" from the fraudulent scheme, contradicting her efforts to distance herself from the family business.

Ivanka's testimony came after that of her father and brothers, during which Donald Trump slammed the trial as a "disgrace" and "election interference." The court session took an interesting turn when emails between Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were considered as evidence. Christopher Kise, Trump's defense attorney, objected to questions about the email chain, citing "spousal privilege." Judge Engoron, on the other hand, ruled that the emails could be used as evidence.

Ivanka reportedly recalled her time at the Trump Organization with nostalgia in her testimony, emphasizing her pride in the family business, as reported by The New York Post. The earlier ruling by Judge Engoron to liquidate the companies managing the assets involved in the alleged fraud highlights the potential consequences for the Trump family, including Ivanka. This decision, though on hold pending an appeal, emphasizes the gravity of the allegations and the potential impact on the Trumps' financial empire.

As the trial progresses, it becomes clear that this legal battle is only one of many obstacles Donald Trump faces as he seeks a political comeback. The trial is seen as part of a larger effort to investigate the actions of a former president who was impeached twice while in office and is now facing federal charges related to the 2020 election.

