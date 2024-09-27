Kate Winslet Shares Surprising Details About Leonardo DiCaprio's Death Scene in ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet has revealed a surprising fact about one of the film's most iconic scenes 25 years after Titanic sailed into theaters. The Oscar-winning actress recently shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about Leonardo DiCaprio's heartbreaking death scene. Winslet took a moment to discuss the 1997 blockbuster that catapulted her to stardom at an advanced screening of her new film Lee in New York City. She delved into the infamous "door scene" that has sparked debates among fans for decades during a Q&A session.

Referring to the giant water tank used to film the scene "Well that was quite an awkward tank," Winslet admitted. She then dropped a bombshell that might surprise many fans: "Because to burst the bubble, it was waist height at that time." But the revelations didn't stop there. Winslet continued, "Leo, I'm afraid to say, was kneeling down. I shouldn't be saying – anyways, Jimmy Cameron's gonna be ringing me," as per The Bustle.

That scene in Titanic has always been a hot topic for fans. One where Jack, played by DiCaprio, ends up freezing in the Atlantic while Rose, played by Winslet, survives on that piece of floating debris. A lot of fans think there was enough space for both of them on that raft. But Winslet recently talked about what it was actually like behind the scenes when they filmed it. The water was up to their waists and DiCaprio had to kneel during the shot so it looks different from what we see in the movie.

The actress also shared some humorous anecdotes about the challenges of filming in water. "I was regularly like, 'Can I just go for a pee?'" she recalled. "And then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank, sort of 20 feet away and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It's terrible." Winslet noted one positive aspect of the tank setup despite the difficulties. "Actually the thing that was amazing about the edges of the tank was it was an infinity tank. So there was constant water rushing and you could hear the constant sound of water," as per The New York Post.

This constant water noise presented its own set of challenges. Winslet revealed that the last 22 minutes of the film were "entirely looped" due to the background noise. This process is known as ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement). It involves re-recording dialogue in postproduction. Winslet also touched on her co-star's feelings about the scene. This comment highlights the enduring impact of the film on its stars, even decades later. She speculated that DiCaprio has "got PTSD" from being asked about it so frequently over the years.