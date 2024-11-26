Kate Middleton's Uncanny Lookalike Reveals If She Was Seen in Shopping Video with William

In March, a conspiracy theory began circulating on social media after the Princess of Wales was reportedly seen shopping with Prince William at a farm shop. Some speculated that the woman in the clip wasn’t Kate Middleton but her uncanny lookalike, Heidi Agan. Heidi Agan, widely regarded as one of the most convincing Kate Middleton lookalikes, has gained significant attention in the United Kingdom, frequently appearing on TV shows, in newspapers, and at media events. As the theory gained traction, Agan reportedly found herself forced to provide an “alibi” to prove her absence from the scene.

Heidi Agan at ABC Studios on October 5, 2012, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Slaven Vlasic)

During a 22 March appearance on The Morning Show, the lookalike urged an end to the swirling conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales. As reported by The Independent, she said, “It's been absolutely insane. Obviously, I've been doing a lot of interviews, giving people my alibi about my whereabouts." Agan clarified that at the time the video was taken, she was preoccupied with her duties as the head of a theater and music school. She acknowledged that some people remain unconvinced, even after her explanation. As reported by The Independent, she also said, “In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me.”

Agan added that many have also commented on how much she resembles Middleton in some of her performances. Even though all of this began just as lighthearted banter, she stressed that it was time for the conspiracy theories to end. She said, "Joking about Kate is one thing but we need to give her time now and I’m sure she’ll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place.” Interestingly, Agan’s social media reveals that she has also teamed up with others who impersonated William in the past.

IF that was a Kate Middleton body double, was the Prince William she was walking with ALSO a lookalike, or did Prince William go shopping with his wife’s body double? — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) May 24, 2024

As amateur internet sleuths used every possible angle for Middleton-related conspiracy theories, her unexpected absence from the public eye and the secrecy surrounding her abdominal surgery became a hotbed for speculation. The theories went more viral at a difficult time for Middleton when she publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery and would need chemotherapy. However, later on by September, she shared the uplifting news that her treatment was complete and she was officially cancer-free, bringing an end to the whispers and conspiracy theories that had plagued her.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

Midway through October 2024, Middleton made her much-anticipated return to the public eye after finishing her medical treatment. As reported by TODAY, it happened when she and William went to see the relatives of those killed in a horrific knife attack in Southport, England. Meanwhile, Middleton previously disclosed that she and William were both shocked to hear that she had cancer and that they intended to keep the news a secret for the sake of their young children. It has also been reported that the couple has discovered the value of reflecting on and appreciating life's little but meaningful moments during this difficult period.