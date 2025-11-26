Kate Middleton’s Christmas Invite Puts Eugenie & Beatrice on the Spot – Will They Dare Show Up?

There’s more royal drama! Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (aka the York sisters) have received invitations from Kate Middleton to attend her annual Together at Christmas concert. While on paper, that sounds like a familiar gesture, in reality, it’s a PR move. According to Fox News commentator Neil Sean, the invitations were sent from the Princess of Wales’ office.

So yes, Kate Middleton meant it. “This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say,” Sean emphasized. He even drew comparisons to William’s Earthshot initiative, which can only mean that Kate Middleton is pulling the strings on this one.

Accepting means stepping into the glare of flashing cameras amid the fallout from their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. But declining could read as a snub to the future queen. As you can guess, if they don’t attend, it looks dismissive. If they do, they are sure to make the headlines. And they sure won’t be “Royal Cousins Enjoy Carols.”

The Christmas concert, on the other hand, will be held on December 5, 2025, at Westminster Abbey, with this year’s theme “love in all its forms”. It has now become one of Kate Middleton’s legacy projects. Since launching it in 2021, she’s attracted guests like Kate Winslet and ensured the event airs on TV. At the same time, King Charles has been distancing the institution from Andrew. His titles are gone. He was even served an eviction notice from his mansion. He will now be in exile at Sandringham, using only his surname.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie remain royals at least technically. They are still HRH Princesses under George V’s 1917 Letters Patent. More importantly, they’ve done charity work with minimal drama. That’s why royal commentators say Kate is giving them back that respect in public, even if she doesn’t actually want the sisters at her Christmas event, so there’s unity over the scandal.

Vanity Fair suggests the women reportedly get along well. They are mothers who have battled cancer and know what it feels like to raise kids in the limelight. Given the family’s history and personal bonds, will the York sisters attend? Sean suspects that at least Princess Beatrice has a high chance of showing up. She’s been re-entering public duties and has taken on a new patronage.

But if they do walk through Abbey doors, the cameras will follow!

