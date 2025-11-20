Is Former Prince Andrew ‘Hiding’ From Congress to Dodge the Epstein Probe? Here’s What’s Happening

November 20th marks the last day of the deadline for Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to respond to the United States Congress’s call for a transcribed interview. After his name was embroiled in controversy related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, all his royal titles were taken away. The Royals did not want Andrew’s links to Epstein to tarnish the family’s reputation.

16 members of Congress signed a letter on Nov. 6 calling on the former Duke to sit for an interview where he could be asked questions related to Epstein. They expect him to reveal any information he is hiding that may help with the case.

Epstein allegedly died by suicide before his trial could even begin. Andrew’s name appeared in the financial documents, but he has constantly denied any wrongdoing related to the case. In addition, he seems to be avoiding the US Congress and did not even respond to the letter.

🚨MAJOR JUST IN — House Democrats have formally requested Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) appear before Congress for questioning in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. pic.twitter.com/RG06AKyhDI — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 6, 2025



Suhas Subramanyam, one of the Democrat members of the committee, said, “It seems like every time we find more evidence, Prince Andrew seems to be in the documents. And so I think if he is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed, as we continue to pursue this over the next year and beyond.”

It does not look like the end of it for Andrew, and he may not be able to hide for a long time. The deadline comes right after Donald Trump signed the bill to release the Epstein files. Since Andrew’s name has been appearing in the documents, he cannot deny his association with Epstein any longer.

“If Andrew [Mountbatten-Windsor] has information that would be beneficial to Congress, then we should utilise that” Rep. Adelita Grijalva tells #Newsnight she would support asking the former Prince to speak before the House Oversight Committee if it brought “more transparency” pic.twitter.com/goQSSvdG1V — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 19, 2025



Trump posted on his Truth Social, “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.” He was under pressure from the public as well as the Democratic Party to sign off on the release of the Epstein files, and now the Department of Justice has thirty days to release the files.

Only information related to victims and ongoing investigations will be kept confidential. Just like Andrew, Trump has also denied any links to Epstein. He told a reporter he threw Epstein out of his club while also calling out the reporter for asking such a question related to the late offender to a “respectable” man.