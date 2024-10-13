Kate Middleton's Brother Reveals the 'Added Pressure' He Had to Face as She Dated Prince William

James Middleton, the younger brother of Princess Kate Middleton recently released his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, where he candidly discussed having faced depression. In the work, James opens up about the intense pressure he felt when he was pushed into the spotlight as Kate's relationship with Prince William became public knowledge.

He penned, "I found my 20s really challenging. I’ve only figured out who I am after going through depression." As reported by the Mirror, he explained, "I wish I hadn’t had to go through it to find it. But if you don’t have hard times you can’t appreciate the good ones. There was added pressure when Catherine and William started dating. I’m famous by default; the association has never been my choice." In 2011, James first caught the internet's eye when he showed up at Kate and William's wedding. Since then, he has often been seen at several royal family events.

Back in 2019, James wrote a very personal op-ed, sharing his battle with depression, labeling it a cancer of the mind. As reported by TODAY, it began in 2016. He stated, “I couldn’t communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends. People have asked me if my public profile has made it harder for me, but I wouldn’t have found a voice or an outlet for my story if it hadn’t been for the people I’m related to." He added, "I know I’m richly blessed and live a privileged life. But it did not make me immune to depression."

In his memoir, he talks about the constant support he received from his family, including his sister. He shared that he first told them about his struggles in 2017, two years before he could speak about it publicly. He revealed, "When I first publicly spoke about my depression, they were launching their Heads Together charity and that was great for me to learn and understand and have a platform. As I've said, I didn't believe I was allowed to have mental health or depression and that work was a good catalyst for me to want to speak out because I can't ever avoid or hide away from who my sister is, I will always be her brother."

James continued, "But it made me feel confident enough and supportive enough in what they were speaking about in what I felt...we are a close family and through the experiences of my mental health and challenges we've faced over the years, we've learned to be a support for each other and that comes in different shapes and forms." His memoir also details how his beloved cocker spaniel, Ella, played a big role in helping him through his darkest moments.