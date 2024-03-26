Kate Middleton's Brave Choice of Cancer Announcement Not Driven by Online Trolls

Amid the swirl of online gossip and speculation about her health and whereabouts, Princess Kate's recent decision to publicly address her cancer treatment wasn't triggered by trolls on the internet. Despite various unfounded rumors, including claims of photo manipulation and even the use of body doubles, Kate's choice to share her health news was entirely her own, according to close sources.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales has not been seen in public since Christmas while she healed from an abdominal surgery in January. Though Kensington Palace stated that she would not be expected to resume public responsibilities until "after Easter," suspicions and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and health quickly spread throughout the internet, as per Vogue.

Prince William's last-minute cancellation of his late godfather's memorial service on February 27 due to a personal matter and the UK Mother's Day photo of Princess Kate with her children that was pulled on March 10 due to allegations of manipulation only served to fuel the rumors.

According to sources, Princess Kate decided on her own to disclose the information to the public at a time that worked for her, Prince William, and their three kids. Every choice the family has taken, according to those close to the family, has been made with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' safety in mind during this difficult period. Given that Friday was the first day of her children's Easter break from school, it's possible that the Princess of Wales decided to make her health announcement public on that day. As George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, won't be returning to school until the middle of April, the family will have the upcoming weeks to themselves to privately process.

Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award, tells People that she recently attended an event with Prince William on March 14 and that they have collaborated on cyberbullying programs. "It makes it even sadder as it took place against the backdrop of all the conspiracy theories of the past few weeks," she says. "It reinforces of the danger of the society we live in where rumors get picked up and almost become a false reality."

Ojo compliments the choice to hold off the information until their children were on summer break from school, saying that William "understands the power of the internet, which can be quite destructive, especially for young children. I know he has the tools to protect the children, particularly Prince George. They can lean in as a family without the external noise. She has a great family, and I have no worries."

She continues, "I would love for the public to learn from this and make people stop and think when we think because they are public figures that we have every right to know the ins and outs and everything. I hope this will teach us something as a public, people should respect privacy and that people have private lives, and we don't have to know everything. The least we can do is show kindness."