Kate Middleton Set to Become a ‘Modern Queen': 'Not Going to Let Anyone Pressure Her Into...'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly getting ready to take over the throne far sooner than expected, as no one expects King Charles' reign to continue long after his cancer diagnosis. Some sources have revealed that Middleton has given a lot of consideration to her new role. Only recently, an insider informed InTouch, "Kate, in particular, has given a lot of thought to her new position and has consulted with her husband and multiple advisers about implementing her ideas. These discussions, along with years of experience as a royal, have been instrumental in the making of a modern queen."

Additionally, the source said that Middleton has learned to establish boundaries after her recent health scare. The news of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis broke in March; while undergoing cancer prevention therapy, the Princess of Wales stepped away from her formal royal responsibilities. Nonetheless, Middleton has since made a handful of special appearances. The insider spilled to the outlet, "If this health scare has taught Kate anything, it’s that she doesn’t want to waste time away from her kids. For centuries, the crown came with a certain set of responsibilities, but Kate and William have always vowed that they’re going to do things differently."

The Princess will likely have a great deal of autonomy over her schedule, which may first be on a part-time basis, according to the source. The informer further added, "She’s been slammed in the past for not working enough, but she’s not going to let anyone pressure her into doing more. The idea is to make more of an impact with meaningful charity work, like her commitment to early childhood development."

This follows a news report from OK! Magazine that stated renowned BBC royal journalist Jennie Bond has spoken out on Kate's preparations for her future as queen. Bond elaborated while praising Kate's resilience, "I think you have to be quite tough to survive—and thrive—in the Royal Family. It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the Palace." Consequently, she stated that the Princess has to have tremendous inner strength and the courage to stand up to a powerful institution without fear of retaliation.

Bond also explained why Middleton could be more self-assured than the average person. Bond said, "But Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land. And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come." About the qualities that would make the Princess an ideal monarch, Bond also made the following observation: "She seems to be a woman with a great deal of common sense, and I suspect that she applies that common sense to the dilemmas and difficulties which arise."

The royal correspondent claimed that Middleton has also developed a strong friendship with the present Queen Camilla. Bond added, "I think Queen Camilla and Catherine have drawn strength and inspiration from one another: two women in this extraordinary situation in life, both with the same bizarre destiny."