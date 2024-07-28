Kate Middleton Once Revealed Her Heartwarming Midnight Tradition for Her Kids’ Birthdays

As one of the world’s most popular and established families, the royals follow several traditions, particularly during celebrations like birthdays, Christmas, and Easter. Meanwhile, Prince George is now edging closer to his teenage years as he is celebrating his birthday on July 22. Kate Middleton, who is going through a difficult period with her cancer treatment, has previously revealed a tradition that she follows every year on her kid's birthdays. It includes staying up late and baking cakes for them, as reported by the Mirror.

Middleton shared about this heartwarming tradition back in 2019 during a special appearance with Prince William on a show with baking expert Mary Berry, titled A Berry Royal Christmas. She said, "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." This could mean she spent a late night in the kitchen baking a special birthday cake for George. Meanwhile, after her 2019 guest appearance on the show, Middleton graced another episode where she revealed a surprising detail about one of her kids.

She spoke about Prince Louis, her youngest son. She told Berry, “We grow our own vegetables. We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot — a massive favorite — Louis absolutely loves beetroot.” It was also reported that Louis is a big fan of Berry and loves her recipes. A source said, “He loves the pictures, points out all the things he wants to eat, with The Very Chocolate Cake, Plum Crumble seeming to be hot favourites, and fruit scones being a must. Whenever he sees Mary on the television, he whoops and claps his hands.”

Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!



📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/Tybyz7Z8cs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2024

Middleton also said, "One of Louis’s first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, 'That's Mary Berry!” as reported by OK! Magazine. Meanwhile, just a week ago, George and his father William were spotted backing England in their Euro 2024 showdown with Spain. This instance added to a series of recent public appearances by the young prince, who is the eldest of the couple's three children.

Royal experts now say that the prince’s birthday will likely be quite simple due to his mother and King Charles III’s battles with cancer. Author Christopher Andersen said, "William and Kate have done pretty much anything they could to make George's childhood a relatively normal one — as they have with all their children. But this has obviously been a tough year for George, Charlotte, and Louis, with both their mother and their grandfather waging very public cancer battles," as reported by Fox News. He added, "So, it's likely they'll stick to the usual plan and have a low-key party at Windsor attended by cousins and a few school friends."