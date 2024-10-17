Kate Middleton Has a 'Secret Code' to Discipline Her Three Kids During Public Events: Expert

Kate Middleton, a mother to three children, understands that parenting isn't any easier if you are born into a royal family. Instead, it is more challenging because one is expected to 'behave' like a royal. So she has firm rules to ensure her kids do not cross the line in public. This includes a subtle and secret code that body language expert explains to The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Prince George (11 years old), Princess Charlotte (9 years old), and Prince Louis (6 years old) are a treat to watch at every royal family event. While the endearing trio is well-behaved most of the time, being kids, they sometimes pull up cheeky antics that require discipline, especially the youngest Prince Louis who is famous for his candid demeanor. Middleton has a secret gesture to issue a silent warning for such rare occasions.

Body language expert, Judi James, shared her observation, "Kate's firm but subtle signals ensure the children keep feeling enthusiastic and, in Louis' case, excited." She further elaborated, "Talking to her children there were a couple of gestures of what looked like guidance about when to wave. There was also a spreading gesture of both hands that would normally mean quite a severe message of when to stop or what not to do, too."

James also pointed out that while Middleton uses hand gestures in the "carriage to mime that 'stop' or 'end' sign" to show them where the boundaries lie, she also accompanies the warnings with a "nod" or a "smile" to encourage their good behavior and ensure they "enjoying the event too."

But, good behavior is not exclusive to public gatherings. The children must adhere to good manners at the Adelaide Cottage- their family home as well. For instance, if one of the children is losing control of their emotions, Middleton and Prince William reportedly sit them for something, they refer to as the "sofa chat." This strategy helps the kids understand their confusing thought processes and have better control next time.

A second rule that William and Middleton swear by is the "no shouting." If any one of the children starts yelling, the parents remove them from the situation and do not raise their voices either. An insider previously told The Sun, "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

Meanwhile, the source claimed that though Middleton is "slightly stricter" with kids than William, the couple, along with their nanny, Maria Borrallo, makes all the decisions in alignment with the future king and queen's rulebook. Borrallo is firm but she "never acts unilaterally with the children on discipline." Together, the nanny, William, and Middleton are "very good at listening to the children but [also] being firm."

Both William and Middleton want their kids' upbringing to be as normal as they can possibly have while also introducing them to their royal status and future titles. A separate source told PEOPLE, "Those children look pretty happy with life. A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."