Netizens Go Gaga as Prince Louis Steals the Show With His Adorable Dancing: 'Little Prince You Slay’

Prince Louis once again captured the hearts of the public with his adorable antics during King Charles’ birthday parade in London. The prince attending the event with his family, quickly became the center of attention as he flaunted his playful quirky personality from the Major General’s Office overlooking Horse Guards’ Parade. In a now-viral clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Prince Louis was seen swaying his hips and dancing to the band’s music, much to the amusement of his mother, Kate Middleton. However, his older sister, Princess Charlotte, seemed less entertained, appearing to tell Louis to ‘stop’ as she exchanged words with him. Despite her admonition, fans were delighted by Louis’ carefree moves.

One user wrote, “Never change Prince Louis.” Another user added, “Aww he’s just trying to have fun with the moment; I’m sure it’s not easy to keep it serious for the public at that age.” In agreement, someone else added, “I wanna be their nanny so bad.” Another user echoed a similar sentiment and said, “It’s giving main character energy!” As if this wasn’t enough, one user remarked, “Yasssss Little Prince. You slay.”

As per People magazine, Prince Louis didn’t stop there. In another cute moment, he was seen playing with a curtain cord while chatting with Princess Kate. His amusing and playful banter continued during the ceremony, where he was spotted yawning on the balcony, reminiscent of a similar yawn he let out during King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

For the parade, Prince Louis flaunted his go-to-ensemble for royal events; shorts with knee socks paired with a blazer and tie. He rode in a horse-drawn carriage with Princess Kate and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for the procession through London.

During the journey from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards’ Parade, Prince Louis and Princess Kate sat side-by-side, facing forward, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat across from them. The family’s joint social media page posted a short clip of the occasion with the caption, “All set for The King’s Birthday Parade!”

As per Page Six, Kate Middleton’s attendance at the Trooping the Colour was her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. She shared a candid message on her health status and said, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal…making good progress…there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak and tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Prince Louis, one of the youngest royal family members, is known for his playful personality at royal events. At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, a family friend remarked, "He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child. It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."