Kate Middleton Faces Major ‘Breach’ as Hospital Employee ‘Attempted to Examine Private Medical Records’

In a recent turn of bizarre events, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's medical records in the hospital where she recently got her urgent abdominal surgery were attempted to be snooped on by a staff member. The news came to light after the hospital privately launched an investigation into the matter.

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to The London Clinic earlier this year, in January. The revelation that a member of staff attempted to access the notes of the 42-year-old Princess has caused significant concern within the hospital located in Marylebone, Central London. The hospital is renowned for its confidential care of high-profile admissions including members of the royal family, former presidents, prime ministers, and celebrities. The shocking revelation comes amid the scrutiny and speculations of the extra-marital affair of Prince Williams.

According to Mirror, an insider shared, "This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family. Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."

Recent video and images surfaced of Middleton and Prince William visiting a farm shop in Windsor, coinciding with the circulation of conspiracy theories online regarding her absence following an abdominal operation. Unauthorized access to a patient's medical records by staff in NHS or private healthcare settings is considered a criminal offense without consent from the organization's data controller. On the other hand, the Metropolitan Police has not yet confirmed the serious allegations of the breach of privacy.

Without revealing much about the incident, The London Clinic shared a statement claiming, "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information." However, an Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson disclosed, "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

Middleton has been informed about the reported incident. Following her discharge from the hospital on January 29th after a 13-night stay, she has been recuperating at her home in Windsor. Despite rumors surrounding her hospitalization, the mother of three has chosen not to disclose the reason for her admission. The Health Minister, Maria Caulfield, requested the police to investigate the matter promptly. Since Christmas Day, when she attended church with the Royal Family at Sandringham, Norfolk, Princess Middleton has refrained from participating in any official duties. The Kensington Palace has announced that she will not resume her duties until after Easter.