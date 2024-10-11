Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a Secret Estate That Few Know Exists — But, You Can Visit Now

As heir apparent, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have several royal residences across England including their newest addition— a secluded Welsh estate. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Llwynywermod Estate in Carmarthenshire was passed down to William from his father, King Charles III. Tucked away in the peaceful Welsh countryside, the estate has a rich history and a special connection to the former Prince of Wales.

Charles, who spent nearly 40 years searching for the perfect rural retreat, purchased Llwynywermod in 2007. Situated on 192 acres, the estate includes three cottages, a barn, and a three-bedroom farmhouse. He and his wife, Camilla, often stayed there, particularly around St. David’s Day when Charles, as Prince of Wales, was busy with his royal duties in the region. They also sought solace at Llwynywermod following the death of Charles's father, Prince Philip in 2021, the Mirror reported. In an interview with BBC Radio 4 about Llwynywermod, he exclaimed, "I now, at last, have somewhere in Wales to base myself, from time to time. It’s been a wonderful opportunity...[It's] not far from Llanymddyfri, the wonderful old market town that’s down below in the valley." He added that the house was 'incredibly cozy' as it featured “some marvelous Welsh objects" including the Welsh quilts that he had managed to collect.

One of the estate’s unique features is that the public can actually rent out the cottages on the property. These accommodations offer visitors a chance to experience royal living while enjoying the tranquility of the Welsh countryside. Locals in the nearby village of Myddfai speak fondly of King Charles, recalling how he attended church services on Sundays without fanfare and contributed to local raffles and the opening of the new village hall. A resident shared, “He was always so humble and friendly. We felt lucky to have him around.”

Interestingly, this isn't William and Middleton's first Welsh home. The couple lived in a rented property in Anglesey, North Wales, while William served as a search and rescue helicopter pilot from 2010 to 2013. The couple's primary residence is Adelaide Cottage, located on the Windsor Home Park estate, just a stone's throw away from Windsor Castle. The charming four-bedroom house provides easy access to their children’s school, Lambrook, and allows the family to be close to Middleton's parents, who reside at Bucklebury Manor.

The couple also own Anmer Hall in Norfolk, a secluded retreat on the Sandringham estate. Given to them by Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift, Anmer Hall has become a family favorite. The family often retreats there during school holidays to escape the public eye and enjoy quality time together in the countryside. Kensington Palace remains their London base.