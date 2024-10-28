Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a Favorite Date Night Activity– And It's Not What You’d Expect

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised royal watchers in October 2023 with an unexpected choice for date night— a private evening spent perusing antiques at Dreweatts auction house in Berkshire. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a discreet visit to the auction’s preview event near their Windsor residence, where they took part in the exclusive champagne reception preceding the three-day sale.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on day two of COP26 on November 01, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Samir Hussein)

During their visit to Dreweatts, William and Kate appeared 'very, very interested' in several items up for auction, part of the extensive collection of the late decorator and antique dealer, Robert Kime. Known for his work on the royal residences of Highgrove and Clarence House, Kime had been commissioned by King Charles III to restore these historic homes in 2000. The auction, held on 4th October, showcased nearly 1,000 items, including Mughal carpets, Delft vases, and rare collectibles, with estimated value reaching up to £1.5 million.

An insider described the excitement surrounding the royal couple’s visit, the Daily Mail reported. "Everyone was all of a twitter to see them. It was the beginning of the very big champagne reception that auctioneers always have before a serious date." While Dreweatts and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the visit, some speculate that the royal couple may have participated in the auction through discreet telephone bids, potentially for items intended as gifts for friends and family rather than personal acquisitions. "Not so much to buy for themselves but as presents for Kate's parents or brother or sister," noted one admirer of Kime.

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy a star-studded date night at the #NoTimeToDie premiere.



(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/ttcM9vL307 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 28, 2021

Kate’s presence at the auction can be attributed to a deep-seated passion for the arts as evidenced by her degree in History of Art from, according to Mirror. Royal author, Tina Brown, in her book The Palace Papers, revealed that Kate often makes solo visits to galleries and museums. To avoid detection, she reportedly arrives as early as 8 a.m., allowing her to enjoy exhibits privately and indulge in her love for art. Brown explained that these outings allow Kate to 'nourish her inner life,' giving her space to engage with her interests outside the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Prince William took his family to the Christmas-themed park Lapland, UK. Per the sun, He also enjoyed some alone time with Catherine on a James Bond-style weekend date, renting a new Aston Martin. After 11 years of marriage & 3 kids, he is still Flexing for her. 😍❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/JooKwWXThB — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) January 2, 2023

Once, however, Kate was recognized at a David Hockney exhibition at the Royal Academy, where she shared with a fan, "I miss my history of art. It’s what I do to get my fix." More than just an art enthusiast, Middleton is a talented artist in her own right, often showcasing her sketching and photography skills. Notably, she once hand-drew St. Mark’s Church for her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding order of service in 2017.

Take a look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s sweet relationship through the years here 💕https://t.co/e37rFlassQ pic.twitter.com/Vps0gSadvM — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) April 24, 2019

The royal couple has made headlines for their date nights over the years. In 2021, the couple revisited St Andrews, where they had first met as students over two decades ago, and stayed overnight before a day filled with royal events. That evening, they were seen leaving Forgan's, a modern Scottish-inspired restaurant. “There was a crowd outside once they left, but inside it was quiet,” shared Marc, the restaurant manager, who preferred not to disclose his last name. “There was no pomp or fanfare; they were very nice, and when they left, they were very complimentary.”