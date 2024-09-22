Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Were Never at Odds, Claims Royal Filmmaker: "It's Actually..."

Contrary to popular belief, a new report suggests that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were never the reason for the infamous royal rift. Media tabloids covered the angle of the two royal women pitting against each other leading to the fallout. However, such was not the case, according to royal filmmaker, Nick Bullen, who told Fox News that, to begin with, the sisters-in-law actually were not the problem.

Bullen, who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 2 decades, explained, "Let's have these two super glamorous women — one British, one American. One an actress, one sort of an English rose. Let's put them against each other. That's the sexy sort of media story. But what we find out on the show is the reality is, as [host] Tim [Vincent] says, it's somewhat different."

According to Bullen, it was never about Middleton or Markle not getting along that caused the feud but the royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry who clashed, which led to them growing apart. "It's actually that William and Harry have had a rift. I think you know, look. All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public."

The director admitted that while the narrative of two women against each other is more juicy as a tabloid headline, in the royal family's case, it's certainly not true. "I think people don't want to think about that with these two boys," Bullen reiterated. "These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties."

Back in April 2019, when the rumors of the feud were at the pinnacle, the Duke of Sussex attended the royal family's Easter service alongside his brother William. In a video, Harry was seen mingling with other members except his own sibling, as PEOPLE noted, "Harry was seen talking to [his cousin] Zara and exchanging pleasantries with Kate but did not say anything to his elder brother."

The royal brothers seemingly avoiding each other bewildered their fans and well-wishers and when Cosmopolitan asked royal journalist Katie Nicholl about it, she responded, "I don't know that things will ever be the way they were between William and Harry. Their relationship had really become stuck [and] there was quite a bit of tension between them."

So, what exactly was the real reason behind the fallout between the brothers? Well, it was, in fact, the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, the drama began when William 'urged some caution in a well-meaning brotherly fashion' that Harry should slow down with Markle and not rush into the relationship. This, of course, didn't go down well with Harry who assumed "his brother wasn't behind him. Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so."

In 2020, Markle and Harry stepped down as working royals and more drama unfolded with the Duke's memoir Spare, gossip columns, and sources affirming the rift. Currently, after Middleton and King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the brothers are still not close; but many people are, nonetheless, hoping for a reconciliation.