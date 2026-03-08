Kash Patel’s Most Disturbing Controversies That May Haunt Him for Years

Since becoming FBI director in February 2025, Kash Patel has become a highly visible figure in Washington. The longtime supporter of Donald Trump frequently appears on television defending the administration.

But his tenure has drawn sharp criticism, including a report by current and former agents who said the bureau under Patel’s leadership was struggling with its direction.

Kash Patel Accused of Promoting Conspiracy Narratives

During Trump’s first term, Kash Patel’s political career accelerated, and he came close to leading the FBI and CIA in late 2020. His career gained momentum in 2017 when he played a key role in pushing a controversial theory while working for Devin Nunes on the House Intelligence Committee. That same year, he released the “Nunes Memo,” which claimed Democrats were plotting to sabotage Trump.

Trump’s FBI Director, displaying some of his products for sale. pic.twitter.com/AFzERSZFSM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 2, 2024

After Donald Trump left office, Kash Patel published The Plot Against The King, a children’s book spreading false 2020 election claims, and signed copies with QAnon slogans. Patel became a frequent guest on podcasts and news shows to push election claims and anti-vaccine views. He also sold pills claiming to “rid your body of the harms of the vax” and launched K$H-branded merchandise, which included $344 worth of wine, clothing, and accessories featuring Trump-themed Punisher logos.

Controversy Surrounding Taxpayer-funded Perks

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have repeatedly made headlines for taxpayer-funded perks. Patel used government aircraft, including a Gulfstream G550 and Boeing 757, for personal trips to attend Wilkins’ wrestling and hockey events.

Wilkins, who writes about conservative values, has been criticized for claiming modest roots while growing up abroad in wealthy circumstances. The couple’s frequent use of government resources for personal travel drew media scrutiny and raised questions about accountability at the FBI.

Kash Patel Was Mocked Over a Jacket Incident

After Charlie Kirk was killed, Patel, as the FBI director, arrived at the scene to show his involvement. According to sources familiar with the investigation, his personal use of agency planes and staff delayed the investigation by a day.

When a woman’s jacket that could fit Patel was finally found, he asked the male members of the team to give him their badges. Patel later said that he was given the jacket and badge willingly to Fox News. The incident was mocked online, and Eric Swalwell posted on X: “I don’t mind that FBI Director Kash Patel had to wear a women’s (size medium) jacket to cosplay as someone in charge. I just wish he’d focus on stopping the rampant domestic terrorism happening on his watch.”

Kash Patel Made a False Public Claim

While the search for Charlie Kirk’s shooter was still underway, Patel posted on X claiming the suspect had been caught. He posted on X, “The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody.” The tweet was removed two hours later. At a Senate hearing, he admitted he had chosen the wrong phrasing and could have been more careful.

The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

When the suspect later turned himself in, Patel took public credit for the arrest, despite the FBI not making the arrest. During that time, FBI was still investigating multiple leads and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Kash Patel Was Spotted Celebrating the Olympics Ahead of the Mar‑a‑Lago Shooting

During the 2026 Winter Olympics, Kash Patel’s love for hockey sparked immense controversy. Hours before the Mar-a-Lago shooting, Patel was spotted celebrating with Team USA’s men’s hockey squad.

The timing, coinciding with the shooting, drew criticism. Patel also faced criticism over the FBI’s handling of NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s kidnapping, as he falsely claimed a suspect had been apprehended.