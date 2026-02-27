Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Defends Him After Booze-Filled Party With USA Men’s Hockey Team Goes Viral

Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, blasted critics who recently called out the the FBI Chief. A video of Patel chugging beer with USA men’s hockey team stars at the Winter Olympics in Italy has gone viral. The country singer sided with her boyfriend and urged critics not to judge him based on “fake news.”

Patel has been facing backlash after taking off to Italy for vacation. He was accused of partying on taxpayers’ dime while the country faces destructive ICE raids. On top of that, a high-profile case such as Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is still under investigation with little to no progress.

A viral video that shows Kash Patel, a hockey enthusiast, chugging beer, spraying the bottle, and banging loudly on a table while partying with the Team USA men’s hockey champions, added to the fire. Netizens were quick to point fingers at him and tag him as irresponsible.

NEWS: Internal schedule from Kash Patel’s 4-day trip to Italy lists several hours of briefings, 1/2 hour on Olympic security, a few meet & greets — & many hours for private meals, “personal time,” “cultural activities” plus two hockey games in Milan.https://t.co/8K9VgXpRwX — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) February 25, 2026

On Wednesday’s episode of her Rumble show, Wilkins fumed at haters, the Daily Mail reported. “I think people run things in the media in order to cause an outrage, and I’ve never seen so many conservatives fall victim to the fake news,” she said.

Wilkins went on to urge people not to read too much into it. She claimed that it was the gold medalists who included Kash Patel in the boozy locker room celebrations.

Not only Patel, but Wilkins also defended the Bureau during a Q&A session on her podcast. She added, “So I really am not going to dip too much into this, because this is kind of my whole point. But what I will say is the bureau has long been in charge of providing security for the Olympics, and that’s what was happening.”

Wilkins then steered the conversation in a completely different direction. She referred to federally funded studies on the effects of gender-affirming hormones.

“So I think that we should be probably more concerned with the fact that, you know, the Democrats were trying to spend millions of dollars to see if mice can be transgender.”

Kash Patel claims his Milan trip was work-related, but recent details suggest otherwise. During the Olympics’ final days, he only spent 20 minutes with security officials. He also misused FBI jets, wasting taxpayer money and neglecting his duties while flying at public expense.… pic.twitter.com/xamC5Dwnkv — Rod (Izzy) Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ 🇺🇸🦅 (@1zzyzyx1) February 27, 2026

Ben Williamson, an FBI spokesperson, also sided with Patel. He revealed that his visit had nothing to do with the hockey match and that the trip was organized a few months ago.

According to Williamson, Patel played a key role in ensuring security at the Winter Olympics and was there to meet with Italian officials. However, his “official business’ still remains under question.

This is not the first time Kash Patel has been accused of partying on taxpayers’ money. The FBI director has frequently faced criticism for using the agency’s jet for his private use to attend personal events. He allegedly used the plane to fly to Italy to attend the Winter Olympics and saved himself a whopping $75,000.