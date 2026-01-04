Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Shares New Year’s Post with FBI Director — Then Earns Harsh Nickname from Trolls

It looks like Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins is not getting rid of ‘honeypot’ allegations any time soon. Being the FBI director’s partner has made Wilkins the favorite target of trolls for months.

And the trolling continues in the new year. On January 3, 2026, Wilkins posted a picture with Patel on X to wish everyone a Happy New Year. The couple smiled ear to ear as they happily welcomed 2026.

The singer wore a black dress for the occasion, and the FBI director twinned with her in a black t-shirt and gray jacket. However, instead of finding support or encouragement, the couple received ‘honeypot’ comments under the post.

Happy New Year ❤️🎆 pic.twitter.com/MHtahjlx9W — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) January 2, 2026



Honeypot is a slang term used for someone who lures a person into a romantic relationship to gather sensitive information. Wilkins has often faced speculations about being a Mossad agent acting as a honeypot for Patel and leaking FBI information to Israel.

She has vehemently denied the allegations and even filed a lawsuit against influencers who spread misinformation about her. However, that has not stopped internet trolls from targeting Wilkins and Patel.

Under Wilkins’s X post, one user posted a picture featuring Patel as Winnie the Pooh and holding a honeypot that houses the singer. The user captioned the post, “Hahahaha. We’re in danger.”

Another one continued the Mossad rumors and replied, “I would have loved to see the look on your face when you received this assignment.” One person also penned, “Kash should leave his mossad handler. Happy new year to everyone except mossad agents.”



While Kash Patel has already lashed out at people for mocking his girlfriend and spreading rumors about her, it has had little to no effect on trolls.

The FBI director wrote in an X post in November 2025, “The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic.

Patel added, “She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life. Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them.”

A few days later, Wilkins sued multiple conservative influencers who claimed that she was an Israeli agent. The singer sought $5 million in damages from the defendants, which included Rift TV’s owner, Elijah Schaffer.

Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel have been dating for three years now. The two have said they fell in love because of their patriotic beliefs. However, Patel has often been accused of using FBI resources, such as private jets, to meet his girlfriend and attend her concerts.