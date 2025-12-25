2026 New Year Giveaway
Did Kash Patel Misuse FBI Director Perks for His Much Younger Girlfriend? Inside the Allegations That Clouded Their Relationship

Published on: December 25, 2025 at 6:03 AM ET

Kash Patel has drawn flak for allegedly misusing FBI resources for personal benefits on multiple occasions.

Pramila Tripathi
Written By Pramila Tripathi
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Kash Patel shares an age gap relationship with Alexis Wilkins
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins has often faced scrutiny for personal usage of FBI resources (Image via X / @GlobeEyeNews)

FBI Director Kash Patel has not only drawn heat for his various professional decisions, but his personal life has also been a source of constant scrutiny and often criticism.

For starters, his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, is much younger than him, with an age gap of almost 19 years. 

The age gap between the two has naturally drawn a lot of attention and criticism, though such age gap relationships are not really that uncommon within the MAGA circle.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump as well as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio can be cited as examples. 

However, besides the age gap factor, which both Patel and his girlfriend have fiercely defended, other aspects of their relationship have also been questioned.

For instance, in November 2025, Patel had issued a SWAT detail for Wilkins, who was to perform at a National Rifle Association convention, as reported by The New York Times.

The fact that Patel would use his professional perks for a personal need was naturally criticized. Moreover, the fact that the SWAT agents left after confirming that Wilkins was not in danger was not taken well by Patel, who expected them to stay till the show lasted.

Less than a month after this, Patel again set up another team of security for his girlfriend while addressing the issue of people hating on her. In December 2025, Patel assigned agents not once but twice to drive Wilkins’ friends home after they drank in Nashville. 

Former senior FBI agent Christopher O’Leary talked to MS Now about the same, saying, “Not only is the assignment of FBI SWAT personnel to a security detail to protect his girlfriend inappropriate, directing these highly trained professionals to babysit his girlfriend’s friend is outrageous, and demonstrative of Kash Patel’s complete lack of judgment and integrity.”

Besides assigning high profile security personnel to ensure his girlfriend and her friends’ safety, Patel also faced allegations of using the FBI jets for his own personal visits to Wilkins. After it was found that the FBI Director was frequently flying to see his girlfriend, Democrats launched an investigation into his flying history. 

However, Patel denied the allegations and claimed flatly that those accusations were completely false. In a December 2025 episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, where both Patel and Wilkins appeared together, the former said, “It’s ironic that they’re saying, ‘Oh, you’re going on vacation,’ or, ‘You’re going to see your girlfriend perform.’ And if I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows. I think I get to like 15 percent.”

Wilkins then added that it was her who mostly flew to meet Patel in Washington. However, despite them denying Patel abusing his power and resources as the FBI Director for his own personal benefits, the speculation remains the same with substantial evidence backing up those claims of Patel taking advantage of his authority for his girlfriend. 

