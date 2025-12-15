Kash Patel Draws Blowback From Inside Trump Camp Over Shooting Statement

FBI Director Kash Patel faced criticism from within Trump’s circle after he shared a statement about a mass shooting in Australia, which authorities have labeled an antisemitic terrorist attack.

Patel mentioned that he reached out to Australian officials following the violence at a Hanukkah festival in Sydney. He stated that U.S. officials were offering assistance. “I have been in touch with our counterparts in Australia regarding the horrific attack on a Hanukkah festival in Sydney. We are providing the requested assistance and will update with more information as we can,” Patel wrote. “Please keep the victims and their families in your prayers.”

The message aimed to show coordination and support quickly sparked outrage from Laura Loomer, a far-right activist closely connected to Donald Trump and his allies. Loomer accused Patel of downplaying the attack’s ideological motive.

“ Why does Qatari consultant @FBIDirectorKash Kash Patel refuse to say the phrase “Islamic terrorism”? He keeps doing this. Very alarming.” Loomer wrote, criticizing Patel’s wording and claiming it reflected a broader pattern.

Loomer’s remarks ignited another round of infighting among MAGA supporters over how the administration’s law enforcement leaders discuss terrorism, especially when the victims are Jewish and the suspect’s motive is linked to extremist ideology. This situation is common: a statement intended to display leadership turns into a test of loyalty, then evolves into a debate over language.

The disagreement also comes amid growing scrutiny of Patel’s leadership style and public image since he took over at the FBI. Reports have highlighted criticism from current and former bureau staff regarding his approach, with some questioning his readiness for the role and how he manages high-pressure situations. Patel has also faced media attention about his judgment and public image, including reports about his travel and personal matters that caught the interest of watchdogs and the law enforcement community.

For Patel, the Sydney statement was simply a brief note announcing his contact with Australian authorities and offering condolences. However, Loomer interpreted what Patel did not say as the real issue and used it as a warning about the FBI director himself.

Her criticism illustrates the difficult position Trump-era appointees often find themselves in. Use general language and they risk being seen as avoiding tough truths; use more precise terms and they might stir tensions or encounter diplomatic pitfalls while details are still emerging.

The disagreement has already resonated across pro-Trump social media, with some supporting Loomer’s call for more direct language while others accused her of undermining the FBI director amid an international terrorism response.

Patel has not publicly addressed Loomer’s criticism and his statement maintained a focus on coordination and support rather than specifying any particular ideology or group, as investigators overseas continue to piece together the facts and motive.

It comes as Patel continues to face backlash from the MAGA base over his jet-setting lifestyle, the Charlie Kirk investigation, and the Epstein files. As expected, Democrats have also criticized his leadership, with some going as far as saying he is unfit to lead the FBI.