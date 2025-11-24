Kash Patel Goes Full Barbie as He Rolls Into F1 in a Pink LEGO Cadillac — Corruption in Cosplay?

Over the weekend, Kash Patel, the FBI Director, was photographed sitting in a life-size pink Lego Cadillac in Las Vegas before the Formula One Grand Prix. He was also seen with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem riding shotgun. The photo op featured pink bricks on a red carpet and might’ve passed for a goofy moment if Patel weren’t already under fire for how he travels and what kind of extravagance taxpayers’ money is apparently sponsoring.

Pretty much right after the images hit social platforms, critics pounced on Kash Patel’s spending habits. Reuters confirmed that Patel and Noem walked the carpet with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali before entering the plastic chariot. But while the Lego Cadillac was harmless, the timing was terrible if you have been keeping up with the Kash Patel headlines.

For those of you who haven’t, we have you covered. So, Kash Patel has been under a lot of scrutiny after The New York Times reported that he used government aircraft for a golf getaway and a trip to a luxurious Scottish resort. He also reportedly deployed an FBI SWAT team to protect his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins.

But wait, there's more. Why is Alexis Wilkins even on our radar? Well, it's because she dates Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI. So that's a 3rd Intelligence operative, if you're counting at home. Note how they met, at a "ReAwaken America" event.

Grace Chong, a conservative influencer connected to Steve Bannon, asked on X: “Is she considered Kash’s spouse? Is that why she’s getting protection? Because if not, then why are we paying for this?” Others chimed in with: “How does this serve America?” Another added: “They are the biggest fans of private jet use.” The most viral comment? “Priorities. How about they LEGO of their government jobs and return to private life?” And we have to respect that pun!

The pink Cadillac wasn’t the problem in itself, but it stands out considering the pattern of Kash Patel’s expenses, as we mentioned before. Former FBI senior agent Christopher O’Leary called Patel’s use of SWAT teams for personal protection “a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources.” He told us that Wilkins isn’t Kash Patel’s spouse and shouldn’t trigger federal security assignments. In a social media post, Kash Patel then said that his girlfriend “[did] more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes.”

On the other hand, Kristi Noem’s department spent about $172 million on two Gulfstream G700 aircraft.

Kristi Noem has $0 for victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina who lost their homes but $172,000,000 to buy jets to ferry her around to pose for photo-ops.

So, it is unlikely that the pressure will lessen given the ongoing investigations and bipartisan critique.