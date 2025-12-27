Kash Patel Boasts FBI’s Cost-Cutting Measures Days After Splurging on Fancy Cars

FBI director Kash Patel recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how he has planned to save taxpayers’ money by scrapping the plan to build a state-of-the-art, brand new headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The declaration comes days after he drew attention by allegedly splurging on luxury cars. “We finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility,” Patel wrote in his post.

“When we arrived, taxpayers were about to be on the hook for nearly $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035. We scrapped that plan,” he stated.

“Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway,” Patel added.

“Once complete, most of the HQ FBI workforce will move in, and the rest are continuing in our ongoing push to put more manpower in the field, where they will remain,” the FBI director shared.

“This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security. It delivers better tools for today’s FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost,” he explained.

“The Hoover Building will be shut down permanently,” Patel concluded. The J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., has been used as FBI headquarters since 1974. Once the FBI moves out, the building will be closed down forever.

However, no timeline for the closure and the FBI’s move to its new address has been revealed yet. Netizens were quick to mock Kash Patel’s announcement about FBI headquarters.

“If you are so concerned about taxpayers being “on the hook” for frivolous spending will we still have to pay for your very intense use of FBI resources and SWAT teams to “protect” your girlfriend and your girlfriend’s drunk friends?” one asked.

“No one trusts you anymore,” another user stated. “Closing Down a building should not be your greatest accomplishment, i want arrests and handcuffs for a lot of people,” a third commented.

According to The Daily Beast, Patel’s announcement came days after he was caught moving around in the FBI’s brand new luxury cars.

FBI directors usually use Chevrolet Suburbans with their security detail. However, according to reports from MS Now, Patel reportedly ordered himself BMW X5s in order to be “less conspicuous.”

A source close to the FBI told the outlet that the agency allegedly bought four higher-end BMW X5 models costing $250,000 each. The source also compared it to new armored Suburbans, stating it would cost $480,000 each.

The insider did not reveal why Patel purchased the new vehicles. Per Kelley Blue Book, a basic 2026 Chevrolet Suburban costs approximately $63,000, while the price of a basic 2026 BMW X5 is around $68,000.

This is not the first time that Kash Patel earned criticism for using his FBI resources for person gains. A few months ago, the director was accused of allegedly flying on the FBI’s taxpayer-funded, $60 million jet to attend his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins’ concerts, visit wrestling events, watch hockey games, visit UFC matches, and make hunting trips.