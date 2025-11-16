Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins’ Relationship is Haunted by a Bizarre ‘Internet-Fueled’ Conspiracy Theory

Kash Patel’s personal life is put under the microscope like any other politician’s. However, the FBI director’s romantic relationship in particular is being harshly judged. So much so that people have even come up with a whole conspiracy theory surrounding it.

Patel, 45, is dating Alexis Wilkins, who is 19 years younger than he is. The country singer and FBI director were first linked romantically in January of 2023. The couple’s age gap has drawn much scrutiny from the public.

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alex Wilkins denies claims that she is an Israeli agent. pic.twitter.com/GOvqp3O3m8 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) August 3, 2025

Not only that, social media users have come up with a bizarre theory about Wilkins’s real occupation. Some netizens fully believe that the 27-year-old is actually a spy sent by Israel.

They’ve claimed that Wilkins is dating Patel in order to infiltrate Trump’s inner circle. Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent, has also joined in on the speculation while attesting to the theory.

“He’s got a girlfriend that is half his age, who apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through [FBI Deputy Director Dan] Bongino,” he said on an episode of The Kyle Seraphin Show, according to CNBC.

Seraphin also claimed that Wilkins was a former Mossad agent, describing Mossad as Israel’s equivalent of the NSA. That comment was not taken lightly. Just a few days later, Wilkins went on to file a defamation lawsuit against the former FBI agent for $5 million.

The lawsuit accused Seraphin of “falsely asserting that she — an American-born country singer — is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI.”

Social media users, on the other hand, believe Seraphin’s theory. “Of course no one who works for the secret agencies will confess that they do work there lol,” one netizen wrote on Reddit.

Not only that, Seraphin also criticized the age gap between the couple. “I’m sure that’s totally because, like, she’s really looking for like a cross-eyed, you know, kind of thickish built, super cool bro who’s almost 50 years old, who’s Indian in America,” he was heard saying on an episode of his podcast.

BREAKING: Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against America First influencers Sam Parker and Elijah Schaffer for allegedly insinuating she’s a Mossad honeypot. pic.twitter.com/bBqyb6g7vu — The General (@GeneralMCNews) November 10, 2025

He then showed his skepticism by sarcastically adding that Wilkins’s relationship with Patel has ‘nothing to do’ with Patel’s closeness to Trump. “I don’t care about the age gap. Tell us more about her connections to Israel,” another netizen demanded on Reddit.

Wilkins, unfazed by the age gap, has even defended it in an interview in the past. In an August 2025 interview with The Daily Mail, she noted how there were several couples in the Trump administration with age gaps. “There are a lot of people out there with age differences,” she added.