Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Sues Conservative Podcaster for Falsely Implying She Was an Israeli Spy

Alexis Wilkins, who is dating Donald Trump‘s FBI Director, Kash Patel, has filed a $5 million defamation suit against conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer, accusing him of a “wordless” tweet that falsely implies she is an Israeli spy.

According to a report by The Noticer, the defamation lawsuit was filed on Oct. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Alexis seeks “compensatory, special, and punitive damages in the sum of $5,000,000 or such greater amount as determined by the jury.” She has alleged that Schaffer exploited her relationship with Patel to drive engagement on his social media accounts.

For the unversed, the lawsuit stems from a post made on X (formerly Twitter) on September 14. Elijah retweeted it on his X profile. The original post was made by a user named Hen Mazzig, who wrote about Mossad recruiting female agents who “seduced high-ranking enemy officials.” While the original poster did not mention Wilkins’ name, when Schaffer reposted it, he attached a photo of the country singer and his boyfriend, Kash Patel.

Without a caption, the post appeared to suggest Alexis was one of the women described. Needless to say, the post quickly became a hot topic on X, with millions of views, comments, and reposts.

In her defamation lawsuit, Wilkins claimed that not only did Schaffer try to label her as a “honeypot” operative, but he also took advantage of her relationship with Patel. According to the lawsuit documents, the podcaster tried to circulate a rumor that Alexis Wilkins “seduced” Patel to infiltrate US national security.

I was just SUED for $5,000,000 over my X posts criticizing Israel by FBI director Kash Patel’s inner circle. I’ve never engaged in defamation or illegal activity. Gross LAW FARE This is an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Admin Here is my RESPONSE: pic.twitter.com/icLMOddwpP — E (@ElijahSchaffer) November 11, 2025

Her complaint alleges, “While Defendant may not have included any caption to spell out the meaning of his post, he didn’t have to.” She also claimed that due to Schaffer’s post, she faced various threats and harassment online. Her attorneys also alleged that the conservative podcaster acted with “actual malice,” out of his personal disdain for Kash Patel.

Elijah Schaffer has not publicly addressed Wilkins’ lawsuit. If the country singer wants to win the case, she must prove under the Supreme Court’s 1964 New York Times Co. v. Sullivan standard that the podcaster either acted with recklessness regardless of having any confirmation about the same, or he knew his implications were false and absurd.

Florida courts have extended broad protection when it comes to online speech, including retweets like Schaffer’s, so Wilkins might get a real chance to win her case.