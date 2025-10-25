Karoline Leavitt’s Throwback Picture Proves She’s Been Dressing Like It’s 1955 Since College

To many fashionistas, Karoline Leavitt‘s wardrobe choices are a puzzle. While most of Gen Z keeps experimenting with oversized blazers and streetwear, the 28-year-old White House press secretary has leaned into “granny chic,” maybe even to an extent that Queen Elizabeth II might come back from the grave to reclaim her wardrobe! Known for her bouclé jackets, oversized blouses and suits, Karoline Leavitt’s fashion may have skipped “youth” and gone straight to “tea at Buckingham Palace.”

In October 2025, she was seen in a pantsuit that appeared to be from a real-estate developer’s wardrobe. Coincidentally, her husband Nicholas Riccio actually is one. But if you thought this aesthetic was new, think again. An Instagram post from 2019 courtesy of @sacbroadcasting tells us everything we need to know about Leavitt’s love of dowdy couture.

The photo shows a young Karoline posing with a fellow Saint Anselm Broadcasting Club member after their final broadcast. She’s pictured in a light blue, half-sleeved blouse with patterns that feel more grandma-core than Gen Z.

Even back then, Karoline Leavitt was defying trends, it seems. While her classmates were discovering crop tops and Doc Martens, Leavitt was already channeling her inner ‘cardigan queen’ of Capitol Hill. Was she an old soul or born to browse the “matronly classics” at Nordstrom? Either way, her commitment to vintage-core runs deep.

Perhaps her style choices subtly bridge the 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio — or simply project a more serious image as press secretary. But it feels like an aesthetic she’s owned since her dorm days, right?

Today, Leavitt’s wardrobe has leveled up price-wise. Her go-to designer is Boston-based Christopher Cuozzo, who started in menswear and later expanded into custom womenswear. He told Business Insider Karoline Leavitt, “is not afraid of color.” He also said that Karoline Leavitt gives him freedom to design her outfits, and only chimes in with a “yes” or “no” on clothes and colors. Cuozzo is the one who designed her now-infamous “MAGA red” suit with a custom American-flag silk lining.

“She’s (…) very classy (…) but she means business,” Cuozzo explained.

And business is indeed booming as Cuozzo’s suits start at $1,495! When asked how much Leavitt usually spends, the designer said,

“I’m going to keep that between her and me.”

Karoline Leavitt’s wardrobe has something very consistent about it, though. It’s as disciplined as her briefings. While her clothes never really scream for attention, ironically, they get plenty of it! Whether in emerald green with gold buttons or a navy pinstripe, her looks suggest she’s interested in being in power rather than getting the hype. Still, this throwback proves that her fashion is just who she always has been. Anyone can chase trends. But it takes confidence to look like she’s running for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

