Karoline Leavitt’s Attempt to Flaunt Wealth With Expensive Scarf Backfires – Gets Trolled Over ‘Flight Attendant’ Vibe

Karoline Leavitt has faced much criticism for dressing way older than she actually is. People have commented that ever since joining the MAGA circle, she has been keen on getting the White House makeover, choosing outfits with a monochromatic essence. However, her latest airport look might have taken the crown for one of the most head-turning outfits she’s worn, and not in a good way.

Donald Trump‘s communications advisor, Margo Martin, shared a series of photos on his Instagram from the POTUS’s trip to Israel. Karoline Leavitt was also featured in the first photo of the carousel. In the photo, she is seen smiling with her colleagues. However, what garnered people’s attention was her outfit. Although it wasn’t visible entirely, you could see her wearing an all-black outfit with a scarf that was tied around her neck in a manner that resembled how flight attendants dress.

It’s clear that she wanted the scarf to be the star of the show, since it was from Gucci. People found out that her scarf looks similar to Gucci’s Gg & Bee Printed Silk Twill Neck Bow, which retails $220. Critics claim that flaunting wealth is a big part of the MAGA fashion. Perhaps Leavitt was also just trying to follow the trend. However, the outfit made Leavitt look like a flight attendant, once again questioning her wardrobe choices.

As a woman still in her 20s, it’s surprising for many that the White House Press Secretary chooses to dress older than her age. However, when trying to fit in with her expensive scarf, many think she should have chosen to dress according to her age to stand out amongst her colleagues.

This is not the first time Leavitt has faced burning questions about her MAGA makeover. Her fashion transformation is anything but subtle. A quick look at her old posts on her social media reveals that before joining the Trump circle, she almost always chose to wear age-appropriate outfits that highlighted her natural beauty.

However, ever since getting a major seat at the White House, Karoline Leavitt has been wearing outfits that make her look older. A few months earlier, she posted a photo of herself entering the White House, wearing a pink tweed dress with matching shoes. Many commented that the dress made her look way older than she is.

“27 pushing 68,” commented one social media user, while another wrote, “My mom is 80 and has that dress, Karoline.” Some people also claim that her marriage to Nicholas Riccio could be a big reason behind her fashion transformation. The White House Press Secretary has a 33-year age gap with her husband, and critics wonder if she dresses older to impress him.