Karoline Leavitt’s Latest Interview Clip Goes Viral—Not for What She Said, But How She Looked

Karoline Leavitt was recently seen praising President Donald Trump on the Sean Hannity Show interview. Viewers spotted how nervous she was and looked different.

Many are concerned that politics may be impacting Karoline Leavitt’s peace of mind and looks. Many dissected her appearance on the Fox News interview while she was praising Trump on The Sean Hannity Show. She appreciated how he works around the clock and barely sleeps.

She emphasized how Trump has done so much for the country and stays up to find solutions to the problems. However, people were more concerned about her looks than what she was saying. Even the mannerisms she used while speaking were alarming to many. One viewer commented that she “blinks so many times, and it looks forced.”

This may also be a sign of her nervousness and stress. Earlier, Leavitt had been grilled for blinking too much on camera. She is also spotted brushing hair away from her face even when they are not there. People are convinced that this is a nervous habit of hers, as if she’s hiding her true emotions. Some people also attribute the change in her makeup when she is “lying.” For instance, she ditched her cross necklace while speaking on the Epstein files.

Interesting that Karoline Leavitt took off her cross today while talking about the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/IeRHcr7Znp — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 8, 2025

So people assumed she did not wish to feel guilty of lying while wearing it. Another person noted that she looks in a “panicked state” in the interview. It could also be from “having to memorize” all the praises she was singing for Trump. Another went after her face and what she has done to it.

They were quick to enquire about her surgeon, who worked on building her mouth. This isn’t the first time she has had plastic surgery rumors. MAGA women are targeted for having these made-up faces and too much makeup.

Just like Trump, they are also grilled for getting too much fake tan. In the recent interview, one user asked if she sat in the sun for the tan she has on or is it the light. Moreover, people were not impressed by her makeup skills as she claimed to do it on her own when working from the home studio.

They asked her to lighten it up and go easy on the foundation. Looks like she didn’t pay attention to that. This time, the centre of jokes was her lipstick which was going beyond her lips. A person pointed out she’s not wearing lip liner. But since the lipstick is applied in a way for the lips to look fuller, that means another deception.

It’s been scientifically proven: every time Karoline Leavitt tells a lie, her hair gets bigger and blonder. Every time she says “common sense” her lips expand to twice their normal size. She’ll be appearing as a balloon in the next Macy’s parade pic.twitter.com/qq1es3d6qi — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 15, 2025

Whether it’s makeup fails or plastic surgery Leavitt has not given any answer to the accusations. However, social media users always find differences in her features each time she steps in front of the camera. She is in constant media scrutiny for her looks and nervous habits.