Karoline Leavitt’s Defense Backfires as Trump’s ‘Talent’ Comment Sparks MAGA Meltdown

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has developed a reputation for justifying and explaining everything that President Donald Trump says, regardless of its truthfulness or validity.

Recently, after Trump made comments about America needing “to bring in talent” from outside the country, the MAGA base was quite enraged, as it meant that Trump was essentially talking about an immigrant workforce. Following this line of questioning, a journalist asked Leavitt during a White House gaggle, “Is it MAGA to support American workers being replaced by H1-B visa holders? Are Americans not capable of filling those positions?”

To this, Leavitt had a rather short and curt answer. She said, “Who supports American workers getting replaced?” She then added, “The president does not support American workers being replaced. You are mischaracterizing what the president said.” However, the president did, in fact, say that they do not have “plenty of talented people in America” and that immigrants are needed to teach American hi-tech skills.

Karoline Leavitt on H-1Bs:Pres Trump firmly opposes replacement of American workers.He advocates 4a thoughtful&practical strategy—once those factories r operational&the workforce is trained,these co must prioritize hiring American employees

Therefore, Leavitt’s attempt to defend Trump backfired, and netizens were quick to point out the mishap. Taking to X, one user mentioned, “The irony that it’s one of the most rational things Trump has said in months, and they have to deny he meant it.”

Another one added, “Leavitt acting like we all hallucinated Trump’s own words is peak gaslighting.” A third user chimed in, saying, “She heard replace workers and responded with who said that? Girl, your boss did.” Another person mentioned, “We need to use H-1Bs when we don’t have American workers with needed skills. You can’t replace something you don’t have.”

Comments on X showed that a vast majority of people actually agreed that America does need the migrant labor force to keep going. While Trump has made immigration one of his key fields of action, he also could not deny the fact that the country needs them. Given his contradictory stance on the issue, the MAGA base has been growing increasingly frustrated with him.

Addressing that population, Trump said at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, “I love my conservative friends. I love MAGA. But this is MAGA. Those people are going to teach our people how to make computer chips, and in a short period of time, our people are going to be doing great. And those people can go home.”

Trump said they need H-1B visas cause there’s no talented Americans This is the final nail in the MAGA coffin LMAO pic.twitter.com/qcA9B9IDy8 — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) November 12, 2025

While his comments had drawn applause at that meet, he was later asked the same question by Laura Ingraham during a Fox News interview. Laura told him, “You can’t flood the country with tens of thousands, or hundreds of thousands, of foreign workers.” To this, Trump promptly responded, “You also do have to bring in talent.”

The President’s answer was again frowned upon by a section of the MAGA population who absolutely do not support the usage of H1-B visas to bring in a skilled workforce. While Trump clearly does not agree with their stance on this, he did mention that they are “really, really smart” and “unbelievable patriots.”

He then added, “But they just don’t understand our people need to be taught.” Trump’s strong stance on bringing in migrant workers for the betterment of America does not sit well with the MAGA people, and it would be interesting to see if they are ready to completely oppose Trump if he continues endorsing the necessity of immigrants in America.