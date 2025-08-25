Karoline Leavitt’s Birthday Getaway with Family Turns Sour as Netizens Can’t Stop Mocking Her for One Thing

Karoline Leavitt, a 28-year-old who once aimed for a seat in Congress and is now Donald Trump‘s press secretary, had quite the unexpected birthday bash courtesy of the internet. She got trolled after what looked like a peaceful beach day in New Hampshire.

Her Instagram post from the beach was intended to commemorate her special day, but it seems the digital world had other ideas. Still, trolls transformed her comments section into a veritable roasting ground, with several of them aiming at her husband, the 60-year-old Nicholas Riccio. Many of the comments on her post dubbed him “grandpa.”

Karoline Leavitt’s Instagram, which has a following of 2.2 million people, saw a lot of love with over 118,000 likes in just ten hours, as of the time of writing this piece.

The post had three pictures that were close to her heart. The first one showed Karoline holding her baby boy near the beach with the wind blowing. The second was a happy family picture taken by Riccio, with the couple wearing sunglasses. Some might say it was taken from a classic “boomer angle,” though!

The third was a vase of flowers and colorful cards, including one from her baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

But instead of only getting lovely comments, the post (as usual) turned into a troll zone. It had jokes, people not being happy, and some very mean comments. However, the post was about celebrating and sharing a special moment with her fans.

Some comments were admiring, just like one supporter who was seen exclaiming, “Only 28?!?! Wow! You’ve done more with your few years than some people will do with a lifetime.” However, not all reactions were positive.

Another user posed a question that might have been considered rude, asking, “Is that grandpa?” Meanwhile, someone else joked, “Your grandfather looks very young! He doesn’t look like he was a great-grandfather!”

And then, the political fireworks began.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (27) and her husband Nicholas Riccio (59) who was on the finance team for her failed congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/ufSAClSVDm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 29, 2025

A single, long, angry outburst went from attacking Leavitt’s relationship with Trump to a harsh evaluation of his policies, gatherings, and even the style of the Oval Office, finishing with a dramatic remark: “Trump is masquerading as a human being.” Meanwhile, another user raised the recent campaign issues, questioning, “Did you ever pay back that campaign money you owe?”

Karoline Leavitt, who gained a reputation as a passionate Republican spokesperson, often finds herself a topic of online debate. This time, however, the teasing mainly focused on her husband, Riccio.

Riccio’s homelessness before achieving success in real estate might make their love story all the more compelling. Despite this, what truly captured the internet’s attention and turned into a recurring joke was their age gap of 32 years!

i was today years old when i found out that the year karoline leavitt started kindergarten as a tiny little girl her future husband was 37 years old 🤮 pic.twitter.com/mTJOTZPq3k — bonky (@shesbonky) July 26, 2025

Karoline Leavitt’s Instagram usually features well-crafted family snaps and political statements. It draws admirers and critics.

With a following of over two million, every share from her is guaranteed to spark a flurry of responses. This bout of trolls on her posts shows how society looks at “May-December” relationships and the habit of making fun of such unions.

Despite the turmoil, Karoline Leavitt is silent on the matter. She hasn’t taken down the post, which is racking up likes in the hundreds of thousands. It’s hard to say if she sees the negative comments as just a bit of fun or a political battle. Either way, Instagram drama has become a hallmark of Karoline Leavitt’s image.