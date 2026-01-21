Karoline Leavitt Slammed In Savage Social Media Attack On White House Anniversary

Karoline Leavitt has acted as the White House Press Secretary for one year and she decided to celebrate the fact on social media, which was a mistake.

While Leavitt. 28, shared images on her Instagram to celebrate her first anniversary in her role, social media users were not impressed. She thought it was great to achieve her first year in the role, and shared reports of a Mexican restaurant visit as part of the celebrations.

However, people were quick to attack her posts in a savage social media storm, including one user who wanted to know how she sleeps at night. Among the criticism, some people have labeled her a “liar,” as she works with President Donald Trump during his second presidential term.

In her post, Leavitt wrote as the caption, “1 year of the coolest job I could ever ask for: behind the scenes,” with a camera emoji, while she uploaded a series of images. These included photos of journalists photographing her alongside Trump, another showing her in close discussion with the president as they strolled through the White House, and one taken on board Air Force One with Trump and Stephen Miller. One commenter slammed her post, writing. “And the brown noser of the year award goes to…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karoline Leavitt Riccio (@karolineleavitt)

Other images included photos taken with Trump, 79, including a black-and-white image of a serious exchange, and another where she is laughing at the president’s remarks. Moreover, Karoline shared more intimate photos, including a family photo with her husband, 60, and their son, taken in the White House gardens. Another, revealed Leavitt leaving the Press Briefing Room podium following a media conference.

As soon as she made the Instagram post, Karoline Leavitt began to receive serious backlash from online critics, including one who asked her, “How can you sleep at night?” Another commented sardonically, writing, “Wow, a whole year of lying to the American people!” while one Instagram user brutally wrote, “Great job standing there smiling while our senile president made a fool of himself.”

Yet another added sarcastically, “Looking forward to your time on the unemployment line,” and one wrote, “So you’re a biased press secretary, you’re a right-wing hack.” Another comment to her post read, “YOU’RE the heinous individual. Shame on YOU,” while another read, “Looking forward to the day when you and the entire administration answer for everything you have done!”

In a similar vein, another commented, “All the lying, cheating, brutality you have covered up, and the gross way in which you have defended the indefensible.”

“Your children will read about their mother one day, and it won’t be good. Shame on you! That cross you wear deserves better!”

The latest post was made just days after she was hit with criticism for what some deemed “pure hypocrisy” after reports she had enjoyed a meal at a Mexican restaurant during the nationwide ICE raids. It was clear that she was lucky that her waiter wasn’t dragged away from the restaurant as she dined.

One person commented that Leavitt is “part of an administration that is trying to ethnically cleanse our country of immigrants, especially Latino people, but is consuming their culture as she tries to eradicate it.”

Another wrote, “I’ll never understand these types of people,” while another suggested, “They should be screamed out of every Mexican restaurant they dare step foot in.”

Whether Karoline Leavitt reads the comments she receives on her posts is unknown.