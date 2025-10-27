Karoline Leavitt Hits Back at Karine Jean-Pierre’s ‘Deplorable’ Jab: “She Has a Reason to Be Bitter”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at former President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a recent Fox interview. Her rant came after Jean-Pierre called Leavitt’s comments about Democrats “deplorable.”

The clash between the two women started after Jean-Pierre’s new book ‘Independent’ hit the bookstores, in which she has shed light on Biden’s decision to retract his 2024 re-election bid, followed by former VP Kamala Harris‘ unsuccessful presidential campaign. After the book launch, Jean-Pierre was invited as a guest on ‘The View,’ where she was asked to comment on Leavitt’s recent controversial remark suggesting that millions of Democratic voters are “terrorists and criminals.”

Leavitt had said on Fox News, “The Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

Reacting to Leavitt’s strong words, Jean-Pierre said, “I have so many thoughts there. Hearing that, it’s deplorable. And I’m using that word on purpose because they don’t seem to understand — this is the Trump White House — that they don’t work for just one man. They work for the American people. It is about coming together for a common good” (via People Magazine).

Leavitt didn’t let this comment slide. Instead, she hit harder at the previous administration, including Jean-Pierre.

In her long rant, she added, “With all due respect to my predecessor, she is one of the main culprits of the greatest cover-up and scandal in American history. She took the podium every day and LIED to the press about the incompetence of her boss, and on this book tour she continues to lie.”

Leavitt further added. “She said this past week that Joe Biden would still be up for the job…she actually said this week as well on a podcast that Joe Biden did ‘more press engagements than President Trump currently does now.'”

Any person across the aisle can tell you that is a bald-faced LIE.

“Karine worked for the most incompetent president in history, so I guess she has a reason to be bitter. But being bitter will not sell your books.” Leavitt said on Fox News.

Leavitt concluded by saying, “I’m VERY proud to work for the greatest president in history.”

Comments from netizens were mixed. While some praised Karoline Leavitt for her fierce response to the former press secretary, some dragged the Trump-Epstein scandal, accusing Leavitt of “lying” for the POTUS.

Their bizarre clash is grabbing eyeballs while the government shutdown has stretched to nearly one month, and no resolution is in sight.