Karoline Leavitt Casually Labels Millions of Americans ‘Terrorists’ and ‘Criminals’ — Critics Call the Remark ‘Grossly Dark’

Critizing opponents is woven into the very DNA of political parties. That’s the fundamental feature of how politics operates. Donald Trump, who was elected as the 47th POTUS earlier this year, has been using some blunt terms to describe the Democrats. In his rants, he often calls them “radical” and accuses them of inducing political violence. His Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who seems to be following his steps, has taken one step further by claiming that the Democratic Party’s main constituency is made up of “Hamas terrorists.”

She made the bizarre statement during her recent appearance on a Fox News segment captioned Now Karoline Leavitt on NYC’s Mamdani.

Leavitt said, “The Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

“That is who the Democrat Party is catering to. Not the Trump administration, not the White House, and not the Republican Party, who is standing up for law-abiding Americans, not just across the country but around the world,” she added.

Leavitt: “The Democrat Party’s main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.” pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

The backlash was inevitable.

Several politicians and activists were as sharp in their criticism as Leavitt, who didn’t even flinch before calling the Democratic base “terrorists.”

Florida Congressional candidate Richard Lamondin tweeted on X, “I come from a Republican family. I’m a Democrat. My parents are good people, and so are my wife and I. Millions of our fellow Americans—Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike —are also good, hardworking people. To call us criminals and terrorists is indecent and depraved.”

I come from a Republican family. I’m a Democrat. My parents are good people, and so are my wife and I. Millions of our fellow Americans—Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike—are also good, hardworking people. To call us criminals or terrorists is indecent and depraved. https://t.co/oD4iKP9Z0p — Richard Lamondin for Congress (@rlamondinjr) October 16, 2025

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut reposted the clip of Leavitt’s interview and wrote, “This is grossly dark. These are broken people. But it’s also so politically dumb. How do they think Americans will react to being told that anyone who doesn’t support Trump is a terrorist?”

This is grossly dark. These are broken people. But it’s also so politically dumb. How do they think Americans will react to being told that anyone who doesn’t support Trump is a terrorist? https://t.co/cWa5VsET5r — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 16, 2025

An X user said, “You know someone is a complete fascist when they call half of American citizens terrorists. welcome to trump world.”

you know someone is a complete fascist when they call half of american citizens terrorists. welcome to trump world. — nohbhodi.eth (@nohbhodi) October 16, 2025

“Labeling the other party as terrorists while also explaining you have the right to kill terrorists without due process is not a good step,” wrote another.

Labeling the other party as terrorists while also explaining you have the right to kill terrorists without due process is not a good step. — Matt Wensing 🐙 (@mattwensing) October 16, 2025

Leavit’s shocking comments come after NYC’s mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, where he appealed to Donald Trump to collaborate on issues affecting New Yorkers.

“I just want to speak directly to the president. I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams, who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won’t be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election. I can do those things on my own. I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living,” Mamdani said.

His appeal stemmed from his concern that the needs of working-class Americans and New Yorkers are often sidelined.