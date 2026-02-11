Karoline Leavitt Draws Backlash for Saying People Are ‘Moving On’ From Epstein Files

White House Press Secretary and Donald Trump’s close associate, Karoline Leavitt, is under fire for her latest comments on the Epstein files. In a recent White House press briefing, Leavitt was seen dodging questions about the Epstein file, with comments like “we’re moving on from that.”

Her remark came when she was asked about the report of Trump being aware of Epstein’s activities. A newly released FBI report stated that Trump had strongly backed the investigation against Epstein and even made a phone call to the police in 2006 about the disgraced financier.

Trump allegedly said, “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this.” Leavitt did not verify the claims, but went on to emphasize Trump’s transparency.

She also pointed out how the President had stopped being friends with Epstein in the early 2000s.

Karoline Leavitt on Epstein: “We’re moving on from that.” No, we’re not.

Leavitt also received questions about Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who has recently acknowledged that he has visited the island with his family, as per the Deccan Herald.

However, Leavitt also backed him, saying, “Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team, and the president fully supports the secretary.”

Rather than acknowledging the questions related to Epstein files, the Press Secretary reportedly started to highlight the good things that happened under the Trump administration this week.

She said, “I will just point out that there are a lot of wins in the news this week that people in this room have not asked about because you continue to ask questions about the same subject.”

Leavitt further added, “So, let me point them out for you again. On Friday, the Dow shattered 50,000 for the first time ever. This week, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons came out in opposition to gender mutilation surgeries for children.”

The Press Secretary’s dismissive behavior did not sit well with social media users. Even Trump’s niece wrote on X, “Karoline Leavitt: “We’re moving on from [the Epstein files]. The rest of the world: “No–we’re not. Ever.”

One social media user said, “We will ask twice as many questions, and do even More investigation into Trump and Epstein than we did before!”

Another added, “Karoline Leavitt … I am definitely not moving on!!!” A third user commented, “Everyday ask her the same question! EVERY DAY!”

Previously, the President himself blasted Kaitlan Collins when she mentioned Lutnick and Elon Musk during a Q&A session. He said at the time, “I’m sure they’re fine,” adding, “otherwise there would’ve been major headlines.”

When the reporter continued to press Trump for a comment, he lost his cool and made bizarre comments about her not smiling. Then he expressed, “I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me.”