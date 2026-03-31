Karoline Leavitt Dodges Question on Trump’s Potential War Crime Threats Against Iran

On Monday, Donald Trump threatened to “blow up” Iran‘s desalination plants, which could cause a water shortage for millions. According to the Geneva Conventions, it could amount to a potential war crime. Amid the controversy over the president’s comments, Karoline Leavitt refused to address a question from a reporter regarding the matter.

During a press conference, NBC reporter Garrett Haake said, “The president posted this morning … he [threatened] ‘blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, and possibly all desalination plants. Under international law, striking civilian infrastructure like that is generally prohibited.’”

Haake asked Leavitt, “Why is the president threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime with the U.S. military, and how do you square that with the administration repeatedly saying that the U.S. does not target civilians?”

Q: “Why is the president threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime?” Leavitt: “The president has made it quite clear…as evidenced by the statement that you just read, that their best move is to make a deal, or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities… pic.twitter.com/x4RreosoRx — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 30, 2026

Leavitt attempted to defend Trump by avoiding a direct answer to the reporter’s question, but she seemingly failed. “The president has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time — as evidenced by the statement that you just read — that their best move is to make a deal. Or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities beyond their wildest imagination. And the president is not afraid to use them,” said the president.

“Including potential war crimes?” asked the reporter. The White House press secretary responded, “That’s not what I said, Garrett. And you’re saying the word ‘potential’ for a reason. I’m sure some experts are telling you that in your ear to try to ask me that question. Of course, this administration and the United States Armed Forces will always act within the confines of the law.”

Leavitt’s response made a stir on social media. “What a lying sell out fool she is. Acting within the law means no bombing civilian infrastructure and civilians. Simple answer to a simple question,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Trump is threatening war crimes. Just say so. He’s already committed plenty,” another added. A third mocked, “Karoline, you are invited to Nuremberg II. Attendance is mandatory. No need to RSVP.”

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump says the U.S. will “blow up and completely obliterate” Iran’s power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, “possibly” desalination plants if a deal isn’t reached “shortly” and the Hormuz Strait isn’t “open for business.” pic.twitter.com/HDAV2ZnRlM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 30, 2026

This comes after Trump made the threat on Truth Social. On Monday, the POTUS said, “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.”

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched,'” wrote the POTUS.