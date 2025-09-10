Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s ‘Men Having Little Fights With Wives’ Comment – But Netizens Aren’t Buying It

Karoline Leavitt explains to a reporter what President Trump meant with his statement ‘men having little fights with wives’ during a speech at the Museum of the Bible. She stated Trump ‘wasn’t referring to crimes.’

This was her attempt to dismiss Trump’s statement downplaying domestic violence. Leavitt acknowledged the comments made during the president’s speech about reduced crime in Washington, DC.

Trump added in his speech that a little fight with his wife shouldn’t be added to the crime statistics. This statement comes amidst Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in the capital to combat the rise in violent crimes and homelessness.

The guards are patrolling the streets to ensure a crime crackdown. Trump stated, “crime is down 87%’ and continued to add, “And much lesser things, things that take place in the home, they call crime.”

Donald Trump telling Americans if they have a ‘little fight’ with their Wife he doesn’t think that is a crime. Why do women go out and vote for this?pic.twitter.com/zHuc3aGNu3 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 8, 2025

He added that his critics will do anything to find something – “If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say ‘this was a crime, see,’ so now I can’t claim 100%.” A reporter asked Leavitt about the statement and what exactly he meant by that, to which the press secretary replied he wasn’t referring to crimes at all but was speaking of the made-up instances.

She stated this is done “to undermine the great work the federal task force is doing to reduce crime in Washington D.C.”

She blamed reporters for undermining the president’s efforts and what he’s doing for the capital, so people are assuming the worst.

President of the United States: “lesser things” like a husband and wife having “a little fight” were keeping him from saying crime statistics were even lower.

Republicans unleashed this psychopathic abomination so his filth is on them too.#ImpeachTrumpNOW #DomesticViolence 👇 pic.twitter.com/hmIPlATuj8 — Lulu (@FLOA_MissLinda) September 8, 2025

After answering the question with confidence, Leavitt turned to another question to move on quickly without any further clarification. Her remarks come as a cover-up of the statements, and it hasn’t been able to prevent the controversy around Trump’s take on domestic violence. Statements like this not only discourage DV survivors but also prevent people from speaking up.

Reporter: Trump said if a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this is crime. Leavitt: He wasn’t referring to crimes. That’s exactly the point he was making. What a sad job Karoline has. pic.twitter.com/C5maYaYWxo — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 9, 2025

Netizens have been reacting to the statements as well as Leavitt’s cover-up. One X user commented, “Every woman on the planet knows exactly what Donald Trump was talking about. He sounded like every domestic abuser that has ever existed in human history.” Another one added that we heard him loud and clear.

Leavitt also addressed the murder of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutsk, calling the North Carolina railway more dangerous while comparing it to a Ukrainian warzone. The man who stabbed the 23-year-old could get the death penalty. The crime adds to issues related to transit safety and mental illness.