Karoline Leavitt Changes Her Look Yet Again After ‘Humiliating’ South Park Roast

Karoline Leavitt has been the center of jokes for her looks, whether it’s for too much makeup, plastic surgery, or her choice of jewelry. She is popular for her MAGA makeup, which is a buildup of too much foundation, and at times, she’s her own makeup artist.

Another thing she’s popular for is her cross necklace, which she often wears. However, she has been seen without it on a few occasions. One of these was the press conference related to the Epstein files.

People assumed she didn’t want to lie while wearing her cross necklace. And she ditched her necklace yet again after heavy trolling from the show South Park. The cross necklace has made a comeback now, as seen in her Instagram post.

The 27-year-old White House Press Secretary posted about a family occasion. She was in a blue lace dress along with a small silver cross necklace. It was her sister in law’s birthday. She finished the look with a silver bracelet and blue heels to match her dress.

On the other hand, her sister-in-law wore a green dress and sunglasses. Laevitt picks her moments now to wear the cross necklace, as this is the first time she’s been spotted in it after the South Park troll.

Karoline Leavitt Was So Humiliated by Jon Stewart, She Gave Up Her Cross Necklace.

Karoline Leavitt ditched her signature cross necklace this week, after Jon Stewart torched her on The Daily Show. He called it a “Pinocchio cross” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OVC7jopyM7 — Art Schultz:akaSchwatzy (@art_schult5830) June 29, 2025

The show had an episode featuring animated characters of Trump and her at a garden party, where she was dressed in a pink suit and a silver cross necklace. She was speaking to Trump to address a situation, but he dismissed her and asked her to relax.

In one scene, Trump was with Satan, and they made a joke about the Epstein list. His character said the same thing as he’s been posting: “Are we still talking about the list?”

Over the past months, Leavitt has been trolled not just for her looks but for being a “minion who lies for Trump.”

The animated version of Karoline Leavitt is better than the real version! 😂😂👍 #SouthPark #KarolineLeavitt pic.twitter.com/mMA0DtyXaB — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) July 27, 2025

Viewers have been dissecting her behavior too. They have called her out on her nervous blinking and touching her hair strands. She has a habit of brushing them off her face even when they are not there. These habits scream how nervous she is during the briefings.

Though she didn’t comment about the show’s roast of her, her change in appearance hints that she wasn’t happy about it. But days after the episode aired, she probably found courage and mental peace to wear the cross again. Whether she’ll start wearing it regularly still remains a question, though. Or maybe, we’ll get to see her with a different piece of jewelry to get rid of this unnecessary attention.