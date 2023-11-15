As the 2024 Presidential Elections are practically looming on the horizon, candidates from the Left and Right are passionately working to hopefully secure the sole position of President of the State. For famous Republican candidate Donald Trump, the pressure seems to be on due to his ongoing legal affairs while also campaigning. While the former President is often faced with criticism, he continues to hold loyal fans and supporters in the country.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Also Read: President Joe Biden Calls Trump a 'Loser' for Employing the Rhetoric of 'Nazi Germany'

One such supporter and admirer is a former candidate for the Governor of Arizona, Kari Lake. The former news anchor is presently vying to land the role of Senator for the United States. Given her relentless support for Trump, she recently expressed her thoughts on Trump possibly supporting her to win the position of ‘Senator’.

Shoot… I wish Trump would make Kari Lake his running mate in 2024. I’m still holding out hope. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) November 14, 2023

According to The Hill, on Tuesday Lake expressed her utter elation if she had the support of Trump. She exclaimed, “I would be honored if President Trump would campaign for me. Are you kidding me?” Lake continued to share her opinion about him supporting any “other” candidate in a likely situation. She noted, “I think - ask a lot of people around this country who are running, they would love to have President Trump’s endorsement. I’m honored to have his endorsement.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. Breaks Into ‘Elevator Pitch’ Mode Amid Donald Trump’s $250 Million Fraud Trial

Furthermore, she elaborates on similar emotions if other Senate Republican leaders also encouraged her. Lake claimed, “I’d be honored if they would campaign with me and endorse me.” However, while the thought of numerous members supporting her paints a beautiful scenario, she seems to have but one clear objective about whose support she genuinely desires, “But, I’m looking for the endorsement of the people of Arizona.”

Also Read: Trump’s Business Empire Takes a Big Hit as Social Media Business Loses Over $73 Million Since Launch

This comes just one month after Lake made the announcement of running for Senator and urged her well-wishers and other GOP leaders to offer their support while she’s on this journey. Just after the announcement, Trump made no haste and declared his wholehearted support for her via an endorsement video. As per NBC News in the video after Lake’s address, Trump revealed yet once more another tiny snippet of his plan post-re-election.

He said, “When I’m back in the White House, I need strong fighters like Kari in the Senate. She is a fighter.” Trump continued to gush as he said, “She’s strong, and she’s good.” The former President expressed his thoughts about Republicans winning more by stating, “Republicans must win, and we must win very, very big. It’s much harder for them to cheat if we do it like we should.” Lastly, the former President with great pride officially declares his endorsement of Lake, “Kari is one of the toughest fighters in our movement, and I am proud to give her my complete and total endorsement for the United States Senate.”

More from Inquisitr

Michael Cohen Says He Fears that Donald Trump Will 'Exact Revenge' From Him If He is Re-Elected

Ex-Trump Lawyer Exposes the Aftermath of 2020 Loss: 'The Boss' Won't Leave 'Under Any Circumstances'